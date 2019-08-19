Minor Girl in Mumbai Married Off, Forced Into Flesh Trade by Mother; Raped by Brother
The girl returned to her mother after the man she was married to started beating her for sexual favours, months after which she was forced into prostitution and having sexual relations with a 60-year-old.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: Five persons, including the mother, brother and "husband", of a teenage girl have been arrested on charges of forcing her into prostitution and rape, police said on Sunday.
According to a police official, the girl's mother forcibly married her off to a man in April 2018 though she was a minor, a Mankhurd police official said.
He said her husband used to beat her up for sexual favours, following which she returned to her mother's residence in in Mankhurd in east Mumbai.
"After few months, her mother took her to a pimp who forced her into prostitution," the official said quoting the complaint lodged by the girl on Saturday night.
According to the complainant, she was forced to have physical relations with a 60-year-old man for money, the official said, adding that the husband of the pimp also sexually assaulted her.
The girl claimed that when she sought help from her brother, he raped her and threatened to kill her with a sword, he said.
A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and unnatural offences, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and Child Marriage Prevention Act.
Police are now looking for the 60-year-old man.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captain America's Peggy Carter Says Her Story with Steve Rogers Had Fitting End in Avengers Endgame
- Shraddha Arya Suffers Head Injury While Performing on Nach Baliye 9, Actress Momentarily Blacks Out
- Netflix Reveals Why Pankaj Tripathi Was the Perfect Choice for 'Guruji' in 'Sacred Games' 2
- Instagram Users Can Report False Content And Expect Fact Checkers to Verify it
- Airtel Forgot About The Home Bundle And Reliance Jio Fiber Has Stolen The March