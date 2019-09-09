Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mumbai Teenager Steals Rs 10 lakh From Home to Help Boyfriend Start Business

The girl, identified as Radha Gupta, and her boyfriend Amir Naushad Khan, were held on Sunday from Kalina where they were hiding .

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
Mumbai-police
(Representative photo)
Mumbai: A 19-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 10 lakh from her home in Mumbai's Kandivali area and eloping with her boyfriend, police said on Monday.

The girl, identified as Radha Gupta, and her boyfriend Amir Naushad Khan, a resident of Govandi, were held on Sunday from Kalina where they were hiding, an official said.

"On August 30, the girl stole Rs 10 lakh and ran away with her boyfriend. When her parents came to know of the theft, they filed a complaint with Kandivali police station. We nabbed the duo after placing their mobile phones under surveillance," he informed.

He said Rs 7 lakh was recovered from the girl. "She has told police that she wanted to help Khan start a business. The two met at a wedding in Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh," the official added.

Senior Inspector Nitin Pondkule of Kandivali police station said Gupta and Khan were produced in a local court which remanded them in police custody for one day.

