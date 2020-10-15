Mumbai, Hyderabad Rains LIVE Updates: Day After Ripping Apart Telangana, Rains Set to Batter Mumbai & Suburbs with IMD Issuing Red Alert; Pune Dist Flooded

Mumbai, Hyderabad Floods LIVE Updates: Nearly 23 people are reported to have been killed in Telangana on Wednesday as a deep depression passed over the state, causing incessant rainfall and widespread destruction. According to the weather department, the state received 144% excess rainfall than normal in the last two weeks with capital Hyderabad recording 404% excess rainfall than normal — the highest in the state.
The deep depression that made streets of Hyderabad resemble rivers had by Wednesday afternoon started moving towards Maharashtra with the the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rains in parts of the western state for today. It has also issued a red alert for the entire North Konkan area, including Mumbai and Thane. "As per latest satellite and radar observations, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and intense spell of rainfall (2-3 cm/hr) during next 3-4 hrs. Possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 30-40kmph. Clouds has further moved towards sea," the IMD tweeted.
Heavy Rains in Several Parts of Maha: IMD | Due to well-marked low pressure area over Maharashtra, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places would occur over Konkan, Goa and adjoining Ghats of Maharashtra and heavy falls at isolated places over coastal south Gujarat today: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
At least 10 and 15 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, following torrential downpour in the last 48 hours.
Oct 15, 2020 8:13 AM (IST)
Narrow Escape for Man Caught in Swirling Flood Waters | A man escaped from the jaws of death after being swept away by swirling flood waters in the rain-soaked city as he was dramatically rescued by police with the help of locals, with a video of the horrifying incident going viral. The man seen almost drowning luckily came to a halt after coming across some object while being washed away at Falaknuma locality and was rescued. A short video clip of the man who was hurtling down even as local residents yelling for help while trying to reach out to him has gone viral on social media. Some locals perched atop a building noticed him and alerted the police about the man. The policemen quickly passed on a rope to them and they, in turn, gave it to others who managed to pull out the man in trouble.
Oct 15, 2020 8:07 AM (IST)
RECAP | In Karnataka, heavy rains for the past three days wreaked havoc in some northern parts of the state, causing inundation, crop loss and damage to houses. Coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi received very heavy rains since Tuesday morning, resulting in water logging in cities and damage to property in the rural areas.
Oct 15, 2020 7:55 AM (IST)
Ex-Gratia to Families of Deceased in AP | In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, 10 people were killed in rain-related incidents across the state following torrential downpour in the last 48 hours. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level meeting and reviewed the situation. The CMO said in a release that several people died in rain-related incidents in the state in the last two days. The CM ordered that ex-gratia be immediately paid to the victims' families. The amount, however, was not specified.
Oct 15, 2020 7:53 AM (IST)
Parts of Telangana, mainly Hyderabad, bore the brunt of the monsoon, even as Nalgonda and Yadadri districts too suffered. At least 19 people were killed since Tuesday night in different areas in wall and house collapse incidents due to the heavy downpour. The victims included a toddler. Under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits, five people went missing after they were washed away in high flow of water. In Banjara Hills a 49-year-old man, running a naturopathy clinic, was electrocuted when he was trying to remove water from the cellar of his inundated apartment.
Oct 15, 2020 7:44 AM (IST)
WATCH | A house collapsed and swept away with a strong current of water due to heavy rains.
#WATCH आंध्र प्रदेश के ईस्ट गोदावरी जिले में भारी बारिश के चलते कई घर पानी में डूब गए हैं। एक मकान ढहकर पानी के तेज बहाव के साथ बह गया। pic.twitter.com/0WbTh3Wn32
Centre to Provide Help: Shah | Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the wake of heavy rains and the central government will provide all possible help to the two states. Several people have died in Hyderabad in rain-related incidents, following incessant rainfall that lashed the city and different parts of Telangana, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.
Oct 15, 2020 7:21 AM (IST)
19 Dead in Monsoon Fury | Hyderabad witnessed monsoon fury that inundated roads, flooded houses, toppled and swept away vehicles and left 19 people dead, as unprecedented rains lashed the capital city, besides some other districts in Telangana. The rains showed no signs of abating in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help to the two Telugu-speaking states. For October, the Begumpet met office observatory in Hyderabad recorded the highest ever rainfall of 192.1 mm on Wednesday.
Hyderabad floods
The Met department has issued the warning for more than 15 districts of Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions are expected to get showers on Wednesday while Mumbai and Konkan regions would receive rain on 15, 16 October, as per reports.
The weather department also said that fishermen are advised not to venture into west-central, northwest and southwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and over Gulf of Mannar during 13, 14 October.
Some reports stated that a flood-like situation has occurred in Baramati's Nimgaon Ketki village and the administration rescued around 40 people as water entered into the residential areas due to heavy showers. Traffic on Pune-Solapur Highway was affected too on Wednesday.
According to SDO, Baramati, Pune, 40 people safely rescued, while rescue operations for 15 others underway in flood-affected Nimgaon Ketki village of Pune district. In another incident near Indapur, two people who washed away with their vehicle have been rescued.
On Wednesday, heavy rain was also reported in Andhra Pradesh, north Karnataka and south Odisha. In Telangana, the Army had to be called in as the situation turned critical. The city reported at least 18 deaths, but government sources said the toll could rise given that there were a number of instances of people being washed away and not accounted for as yet.