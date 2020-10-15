Mumbai, Hyderabad Rains LIVE Updates: Day After Ripping Apart Telangana, Rains Set to Batter Mumbai & Suburbs with IMD Issuing Red Alert; Pune Dist Flooded

Hyderabad floods



The Met department has issued the warning for more than 15 districts of Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions are expected to get showers on Wednesday while Mumbai and Konkan regions would receive rain on 15, 16 October, as per reports.



The weather department also said that fishermen are advised not to venture into west-central, northwest and southwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and over Gulf of Mannar during 13, 14 October.



Some reports stated that a flood-like situation has occurred in Baramati's Nimgaon Ketki village and the administration rescued around 40 people as water entered into the residential areas due to heavy showers. Traffic on Pune-Solapur Highway was affected too on Wednesday.



According to SDO, Baramati, Pune, 40 people safely rescued, while rescue operations for 15 others underway in flood-affected Nimgaon Ketki village of Pune district. In another incident near Indapur, two people who washed away with their vehicle have been rescued.



On Wednesday, heavy rain was also reported in Andhra Pradesh, north Karnataka and south Odisha. In Telangana, the Army had to be called in as the situation turned critical. The city reported at least 18 deaths, but government sources said the toll could rise given that there were a number of instances of people being washed away and not accounted for as yet.