Mumbai Terror Attack: 26/11 Survivor Who 'Lost Everything' Recounts Haunting Memories at UN Meet

The painful memories of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack are still fresh in the mind of Karambir Kang, the General Manager of the Taj Hotel when the attack occurred. Kang, who lost his wife and children, said that his colleagues have spent 14 years trying to seek justice.

Speaking at the UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism, Kang said. “The entire world watched with horror when 10 terrorists attacked my country, city and my hotel, the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai where I was the general manager. During the tragedy that continued over three long days and night, over 34 previous lives were lost.”

Karambir Kang was the General Manager of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai when the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks occurred. His remarks at the “Call to Action” yesterday at the opening of the 1st Global Congress of #VictimsofTerrorism at the UN, New York. pic.twitter.com/rd9lsJgYYQ — Ruchira Kamboj (@ruchirakamboj) September 9, 2022

“My wife and two young sons could not escape and perished during the attack, I lost everything. My staff members armed only with courage and the deep-rooted culture of the family, which the TATA and Taj group stands for, stood strong without any weapons, we lost many brave colleagues and this heroic act saved thousands of lives that night,” he added.

Kang further said that while the terrorists who entered the hotel met their fate, the people who funded them still remain free.

“While our company and staff received global accolades, we have spent 14 long and painful years trying to seek justice.”

Kang called upon the international community to work together to seek justice nationally and across borders “as our own act of defiance to the terrorism.”

In a message to the congress, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for progress on three fronts: recognition of victims and solidarity with them, accountability and victims’ access to justice, and a victim-centred approach to counter-terrorism, reported Xinhua news agency.

The unique needs of victims must be acknowledged through the granting of legal status. Their needs should be supported through comprehensive, gender-sensitive services, Guterres said in the message delivered by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

“I urge all parties to respond to victims’ calls for transparency and information-sharing during the investigation of terrorist attacks,” he said.

This congress is a clarion call to keep victims front and centre in all counter-terrorism work, he said, encouraging member states to use this opportunity to recommit to promoting victims’ rights and supporting their needs — financial, legal, medical, and psychosocial.

“I call for a particular focus on the provision of mental health and psychosocial support services to victims and their communities, for as long as necessary,” he said.

Guterres noted that terrorism exacerbates poverty, political and economic instability, and climate change. It affects people of all ages and genders and from all cultures, religions, and nationalities. It is a direct threat to international peace and security. It also impedes sustainable development and undermines human rights and the rule of law.

Terrorism is frequently marked by sexual and gender-based violence and deepens gender inequality. And terrorism combines with other global crises, from climate change to the Covid-19 pandemic, to further marginalize vulnerable groups, he added.

For all these reasons, the UN is stepping up efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms, he said, adding: “this congress is a reaffirmation of our commitment to action. And together, we can and will defeat terrorism.”

