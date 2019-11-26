Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tributes to 26/11 Mumbai Attack Martyrs

Fadnavis attended the wreath-laying ceremony held at the police memorial site in Marine Lines area of South Mumbai in the morning to mark the 11th anniversary of the ghastly terror strike.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tributes to 26/11 Mumbai Attack Martyrs
Devendra Fadnavis pays his respects during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Police Memorial on the 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday led the state in paying tributes to martyrs of the 26/11 terror attack which left 166 people dead 11 years ago.

Fadnavis attended the wreath-laying ceremony held at the police memorial site in Marine Lines area of South Mumbai in the morning to mark the 11th anniversary of the ghastly terror strike.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, other senior police officials and family members of the martyrs were present on the occasion.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country's history, 166 people, including security personnel and foreigners, were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Barve on Monday said the city police is fully equipped to handle situations like the 26/11 terror attack, with personnel trained to combat urban terrorism making it the "strongest force in the country".

The city's streets and other land assets are being secured by highly trained personnel, including commandos, as well as sophisticated weaponry and armoured combat vehicles, he said.

