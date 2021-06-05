Maha's 5-level, District-wise Restrictions from Monday, Curbs May Differ Across Mumbai Region

Maharashtra has decided to relax lockdown restriction on the basis of Covid positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds in Maharashtra. In a late night order, the state government said it will implement the new five-level eased curbs from Monday. This comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray’s office took a U-turn on unlock plan announced by earlier by minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

According to the order, the cities and districts have been divided into five levels. While Mumbai and all its suburbs, including Thane, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivali, will all be divided, the remaining 34 districts will be treated as separate, single administrative units. Those districts and cities that will be put in level 1 (with less than 5% weekly positivity rate and less than 25% occupancy rate of oxygen beds) will be free of all restrictions.

