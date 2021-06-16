After Brief Relief, Rains Lash Mumbai, Thane; IMD Forecasts Heavy Downpour for June 17-18

Mumbai will receive light to moderate rain on Wednesday and June 17-18 are very likely to see heavy rain at isolated places, the Weathermen forecast said. On Wednesday morning, Sion received heavy rainfall, while some parts including Hindmata faced waterlogging.

Meanwhile, Thane will receive rain for the next three years. Mumbai on Tuesday recorded heavy rain in isolated parts of the city, while westerly winds over the region had also strengthened. The Weathermen said it was due to the development of an offshore trough from the North Maharashtra coast to the North Kerala coast.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai receives heavy rainfall this morning, some parts of the city face waterlogging. Visuals from Hindmata. pic.twitter.com/W94aQMaAVV— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

On Tuesday morning IMD had issued a nowcast warning that moderate to intense spells of rain were likely at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane in three hours. K S Hosalikar, scientist, IMD, tweeted that there was a possibility of intense spells of rain, mainly towards the island city, in areas like Colaba, CSMT, Worli and adjoining parts for 2-3 hours.

Parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai too recorded light rainfall on Tuesday morning. In the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning at 8.30, Colaba recorded no rain and Santacruz 0.8mm rain.

