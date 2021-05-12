india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Mumbai to Face 10% Water Cut From May 17-21 Due to Pise Dam Repair Work
1-MIN READ

Mumbai to Face 10% Water Cut From May 17-21 Due to Pise Dam Repair Work

Image for representation. (Credit: Reuters)

Image for representation. (Credit: Reuters)

BMC officials urged citizens of Mumbai to store and use water sparingly for the next few days and cooperate with the civic body administration.

Mumbai will receive 10 per cent less water from May 17 to 21 as civic body officials will be carrying out emergency repair work on Pise dam that supplies water to the city. Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the repair work on pneumatic valves of Pise dam will begin on May 17 and continue for the next few days, according to news agency ANI.

Officials also urged citizens to store and use water sparingly for the next few days and cooperate with the administration.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 12, 2021, 16:07 IST