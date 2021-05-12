Mumbai to Face 10% Water Cut From May 17-21 Due to Pise Dam Repair Work

Emergency repair work of pneumatic valves on Pise Dam supplying water to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be undertaken, due to which, 10% water will be cut in Mumbai's water supply from May 17 to 21: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation#Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

Mumbai will receive 10 per cent less water from May 17 to 21 as civic body officials will be carrying out emergency repair work on Pise dam that supplies water to the city. Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the repair work on pneumatic valves of Pise dam will begin on May 17 and continue for the next few days, according to news agency ANI.

Officials also urged citizens to store and use water sparingly for the next few days and cooperate with the administration.

