Mumbai to Get a Makeover Under New Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey? Here's All He’s Done in 2 Weeks

Sanjay Pandey has been the police commissioner of Mumbai city for only close to two weeks, but he has already managed to catch the attention of people by taking several steps towards civic betterment. In a latest announcement, Pandey on Saturday said his department decided no citizen will be called to police station in Mumbai for passport verification except in exceptional cases where documents are incomplete.

Pandey, in his tweet, also called for people to report to him if the new rule is not being followed by the police.

#PassportVerification. We have decided no citizen will be called to police station in Mumbai except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete etc. If not followed do report🙏— Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 12, 2022

The Maharashtra government on February 28 appointed Acting Director-General of Police Sanjay Pandey as the new Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

Here are some of other measures taken by Pandey after taking charge as Mumbai Commissioner:

Days after taking up his new role, Commissioner Pandey announced his plans to stop towing vehicles from the city’s roads on an “experimental” basis. In a Twitter post on March 5, he said, “Dear Mumbaikars, I am over whelmed with your response. As a first we plan to stop towing of vehicles. Experimental to start with and final if you comply. Let me know what you think. (sic)”

Motorists and drivers usually face the inconvenience of rushing to the nearest traffic division when their vehicles are towed away. To a Twitter user who had suggested that traffic police must ensure no cars are parked on main roads, Pandey responded by commending the idea and that he will “try and ensure” it materialises.

In another tweet on March 7, Pandey stressed that helping senior citizens is his department’s priority.

The top cop has also taken notice of wrong side driving, and parking of old abandoned vehicles on roads, leading to hazards for other commuters and pedestrians. Pandey regularly posts updates on Twitter about the number of bikers and drivers booked under IPC for wrong parking.

Pandey urged police stations to “register all complaints” and assured that the department is looking into defaults.

The commissioner on Thursday met 34 city-based Muslim clerics ahead of the Shab-e-Barat festival which coincides with the festival of Holi this year, an official release said. Both festivals fall on March 18. Pandey told the clerics that loudspeakers should be operated at low volume during the festivities considering that school and college exams too fall during the same period. Also, youths should be advised not to break traffic rules while riding motorbikes on the night of the festival, the commissioner said.

Pandey said on Saturday he met with infrastructure developers and discussed noise levels be within permissible limits, the issue of boulders spilling on to roads, and told developers that traffic police are capable of handling roads, private wardens are not needed.

In another tweet on Saturday, Pandey said that the Mumbai police have also taken up the task of aligning autos and taxis at railway stations. “Will await feedback if you see the difference,” he said.

