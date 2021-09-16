Mumbai to Hold Woman-Only Covid Vaccination Drive Tomorrow at All Govt Centres

A special coronavirus vaccination drive will be conducted on Friday in Mumbai exclusively for women. The drive will be carried out at all government and municipal vaccination centres. Online pre-registration will be shut as only women will be vaccinated. The drive will start from 10.30 am and continue till 6.30 pm.

Women can get both first and second coronavirus doses directly at the vaccination centres.

Earlier on International Women’s Day (March 8), the Maharashtra government had set up five vaccination centres in each district, dedicated solely to inoculate women. These centres were, however, operational only for the day.

There have been concerns over poor uptake of vaccines among women. In August, a report in The Times of India stated that about 46% of the total 52.2 crore doses administered at the time have been given to women. The report further said that the gap between the “coverage among male and females is about 7-8%”.

The Centre has also planned to conduct special campaigns to increase vaccine coverage among women. The coverage among the female population has shown improvement since April, which was predominantly driven by extending the drive to pregnant women.

The Mumbai civic body had in July held a special drive to vaccinate pregnant women. At the time, the city had set up 35 centres, where medical staff were given training for the purpose.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here