Delhi to Jodhpur: Complete List of Cities Under Partial Coronavirus Lockdown, Night Curfews

The sudden spike in coronavirus cases has been a cause of worry for the government. While there has been an overall surge, some states have emerged as major hotspots of Covid-19 cases. The health ministry has said that Chhattisgarh has become a cause of concern for us as despite being a small state, it reports 6% of total Covid cases and 3% of total deaths in the country. State governments are now ramping up the mitigation efforts. Maharashtra has already announced a ‘mini-lockdown’, while Delhi too announced night curfew from 10pm to 5am till April 30. Night curfews and partial lockdowns have been introduced in several other places recently.

Here is a list of all the places where Covid-19 curbs have been introduced:

JODHPUR

In view of the increasing cases of coronavirus cases, the Jodhpur district administration has imposed a night curfew from 8 am to 6 am till April 30. “Nightly curfew has been implemented from 8 am to 6 am. The second wave of Corona is very dangerous. In some states, the situation is appalling,” the District Magistrate said. Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 12 coornavirus-related deaths.

DELHI

Taking note of exponential rise in cases over the past two weeks, the Delhi government on Monday announced a night curfew with immediate effect from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. On Monday, the data provided by the government showed that Delhi recorded 3,548 cases in 24 hours. There were 15 coronavirus related deaths during the same 24 hours.

According to the new rules, private doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are exempt from the night curfew. They will have to provide IDs. Passengers going to airports, railway stations and bus stations will also be exempt from the rule but have to produce a valid ticket. Pregnant women and patients are also exempt. Buses, metro, autos, taxis and other modes of public transport will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew. Depts providing essential services to remain exempt. Click here to know more about the fresh curbs in Delhi.

MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra has been reporting highest number of cases and has been a major cause of worry in the second wave. After deliberations, the Maharashtra government late last week took a slew of measures to check the spread. These measures include complete shutdowns on weekends, closing of restaurants, theatres, multiplexes, closure of public parks and beaches from 8pm to 7am. Employees of private offices have been asked to adhere to Work from Home,Disaster management firms, electricity and water supply offices have been allowed to function. Government offices will work at 50 per cent capacity. Click here to know more about Maharashtra’s mini-lockdown.

PUNJAB

Taking note of the spike in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government had earlier ordered to extend the existing Covid-19-related curbs till 10 April to check spread of the virus. The government announced to extend the night curfew from nine to 11 such districts. These include Ludhiana and Patiala. The curfew will remain in place from 9 pm to 5am.

GUJARAT

In Gujarat, the government announced night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot between 9 pm and 6 am till 15 April to check the spread of coronavirus.

ODISHA

In Odisha, night curfew has been extended in 10 districts in view of surge in Covid-19 cases. Night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am in Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.