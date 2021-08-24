Mumbai to Kashmir: Indian Railways Announces 6-day Tour Package; Check Full Itinerary

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently announced a dream tour package for those who want to explore the beauty of Kashmir. The tour package will offer five nights and six days trip from Mumbai to Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam at a starting price of Rs 27,300 per person. The trip will begin on September 25-26 from Mumbai. The tour will not only cover travelling costs but will also include hotel accommodation, breakfast and dinner, commute, IRCTC tour escort service during the trip, travel insurance, toll parking and taxes. The journey from Mumbai to Srinagar will be covered via IndiGo flights.

Check the day-wise details of the IRCTC Srinagar Tour package below:

Day 1, Mumbai – Srinagar

On day one i.e. September 25/26, the passengers will board a flight from Mumbai to Srinagar. On arrival in Srinagar, they can check-in at the houseboat and spend their day admiring the breathtaking beauty and enjoying a Shikara ride at their own cost. It’ll be a one-night stay ad the passengers will also be served a lavish dinner.

Day 2, Srinagar-Pahalgam

Day 2 will be a visit to Pahalgam where one can go to Awantipura ruins, Betab Valley, Aru Valley and Chandanwadi. The tour will offer dinner and an overnight stay in Pahalgam.

Day 3, Pahalgam- Gulmarg – Srinagar

The next day includes a lavish morning breakfast, a visit to Gulmarg for local sightseeing and dinner and an overnight stay in Srinagar.

Day 4, Srinagar – Sonmarg -Srinagar

Day 4 will be a trip to Sonmarg, local sightseeing and ridings at their own cost and driving back to Srinagar. Dinner and overnight stay at a hotel in Srinagar are included in the package.

Day 5, Srinagar

The next day, passengers will proceed for sightseeing of Mughal Garden, Cheshmashahi, Nishat Bagh, and Shalimar Gardens as well as the famous Hazratbal Shrine situated on the bank of Dal Lake. Those who want to go shopping can explore the local market in the being and return back to Srinagar.

Day 6, Departure to Mumbai

The sixth and last day of the tour will include checkout from the hotel and boarding a flight for Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here