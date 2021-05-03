india

Mumbai to Resume Vaccinating 18+ From Tomorrow; Special Drive-in Facility for Seniors in the Works

Image for representation.

The mass vaccination drive in Mumbai had taken a hit soon after shortage of shots was reported from several places.

As Mumbai is set to resume vaccination for all above the age of 18 from tomorrow, the BMC has started drive-in vaccination facilities at certain places across Mumbai to help senior citizens. The elderly people can get vaccinated in the parking lot and drive out. One such vaccination facility has been made functional at Kohinoor Public Parking for people above the age of 45 from Tuesday 10 am. Specially abled citizens above the age of 45 and elderly people who have mobility issues can get vaccinated here, according to officials.

Meanwhile, vaccination centres at Dharavi and Mahim will resume the drive-in facility tomorrow. The mass vaccination drive in Mumbai had taken a hit soon after shortage of shots was reported from several places.

Maharashtra emerged to be covid hotspot in India during the first and the second wave, However, the numbers have started showing gradual downward trend over the past few days, owing to weeks of lockdown-like restrictions and stricter curbs. As per the BMC’s data, a total of 54,90,241 tests have been conducted so far in Mumbai.

Mumbai’s overall infection tally stood at 6,56,204 as of May 2 and the death toll 13,330, as per the civic

body. There are 57,342 active patients in the Maharashtra capital as of Sunday.

first published:May 03, 2021, 21:16 IST