Mumbai to Stay in Level 3 Restrictions Till June 27, Says BMC; All You Need to Know

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued orders that level-3 Covid-19 restrictions will remain in Mumbai till June 27 in view of the large population in the city, daily commuters in local trains and a possibility of third wave.

According to the order, Mumbai has a positivity rate of 3.8 percent and the oxygen bed occupancy was 23.6 percent. The order further said that the decision may be reviewed later, Times of India reported.

Level 3 restrictions imply that essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4pm on all days, non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4pm on weekdays.

It also rules that restaurants will be allowed to operate dine-in with 50 percent capacity, till 4pm on weekdays, and can allow takeaways and home deliveries after. Use of local trains is restricted for medical and essential services, gyms, salons and spas will remain open till 4pm, operational on 50 percent capacity.

BMC chief Iqbal Chahal had earlier said Mumbai would continue to remain under level 3 restrictions till Covid cases are 100-300 a day. “We are taking a very cautious and graded approach to unlocking so that we don’t have to go back into lockdown,” he reportedly said.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 6,270 new coronavirus cases, a four-month low daily count, taking its COVID-19 tally to 59,79,051, while 94 deaths pushed the toll to 1,18,313, the state health department said. The infection count was the lowest since February 23 when 6218 cases were reported. Maharashtra had recorded 6,971 cases on February 21.

As many as 13,758 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,33,215, a statement from the health department said. There are now 1,24,398 active cases in the state, where the coronavirus recovery rate is 95.89 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.98 per cent, the statement said.

In the Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 1,473 cases and 15 deaths. This took the cumulative caseload in the region to 15,77,339 and deaths to 31,304, it said. In the Mumbai division, Bhiwandi Nizampur city (Thane district) reported just one case and no death for the second day in a row, the statement said.

