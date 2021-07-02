Mumbai to Vaccinate Locals for 3 Hrs Only, Between 2pm and 5pm: Know Centres, Doses That are Available

Mumbai residents will get vaccinated between 2 pm and 5 pm only at select centres on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced. While Covaxin will be administered to recipients who will arrive for second dose, Covishield is available only for people above 45 years of age.

The centres have been partially opened, a day after all government-run vaccination centres were shut due to shortage of Covid vaccines. The BMC has put out a list of centres where vaccination is taking place.

List of centers administering Covishield on July 2, 202150% online appointment; 50% on-spot registration. Age group: 18+ HCW/FLW: 2nd dose Time: 2pm to 5 pm#MyBMCVaccinationUpdate pic.twitter.com/2WSfwRpaT0 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2021

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times that the BMC will get around 125,000 vaccine doses of Covishield and 25,000 doses of Covaxin, from which vaccination will be continued in the city.

Dr Mangala Gomare, chief of BMC’s public health department was quoted: “Each centre will be given around 200 vaccine doses approximately. However, vaccination will be conducted only for three hours between 2pm to 5pm on Friday."

An Indian Express report quoted medical officer Dr Bhupendra Patil as saying they initially expected fresh stock by Tuesday but have been asked to wait until Thursday.

According to the report, in L ward, covering Kurla, there are 16 government centres that carry 300 immunisations each. Medical officer Dr Jeetendra Jadhav said on Wednesday each centre reduced their immunisations to 100-200 jabs.

The central government had assured Maharashtra of over a crore doses in July, while 70 lakh doses were promised for June. The stock received is much less, a state official said.

An all-time high of 1.80 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Mumbai on June 28, and inoculated more than one lakh residents over three consecutive days on June 21,22 and 23.

