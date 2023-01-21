Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Police Scour Sea for Body of MBBS Student Killed 2 Yrs Ago; Goa-bound Flight Delayed by 5 Hrs

Live now
Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Good morning, Mumbai. As some of you enjoy the weekend, while others rush to work, this blog will help you know what’s happening in and around your city in a glance. From weather to traffic, crime, business and entertainment, we present you all the serious and light news that may affect you or you might be interested in knowing. We will also tell you what’s happening in Maharashtra and your neighbouring states, in case you wish to head out for a weekend getaway or check on your friends and relatives. Read More
A Goa-bound SpiceJet flight from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday was delayed by five hours, with the airline attributing the delay to the diversion of incoming flights for medical reasons. SpiceJet flight SG 455 was scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 3.05 pm for Goa but the flight could take off for its destination only at 8.06 pm, according to the live flight tracking website flightradar24.
At Nagpur, SpiceJet said, the oxygen cylinders needed to be replenished before the aircraft could depart. As Nagpur is an offline station where SpiceJet does not operate, the maintenance staff and oxygen cylinders had to be sent from Mumbai, it added.
These data points are signs that the city is emerging from the shadows of the pandemic, Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer, was quoted as saying by TOI. She said one of the reasons for the increase in births could be that people who had migrated had returned.
The TOI report further quoted data and said that it also indicates the pandemic’s effect on death rates reducing. Last year, there were 94,938 recorded deaths,down from 1. 08 lakh in 2021 and 1. 11 lakh in 2020. Before the pandemic, the number of deaths was typically between 88,000 and 91,000, but it increased significantly due to excess fatalities caused by Covid-19.
The Times of India report, quoted civic data and stated that the number of births increased to 1. 33 lakh in 2022, up from 1.13 lakh the year before and 1.2 lakh in 2020. The city had experienced a consecutive two-year decrease in birth numbers following the pandemic’s start, which experts believe, was linked to migration and economic instability. In pre-pandemic years, Mumbai would see an average of 1.5 lakh birth registrations.
The number of births and deaths in the city, which were significantly disrupted due to the pandemic, seems to have started to revert to pre-pandemic levels. Last year, birth registrations rose by 18% while deaths dropped by 12% compared with 2021, according to a report in Times of India.
The accused persons used to approach US citizens by making them believe they were calling from the UK, New Delhi and Mumbai, and would ask them to invest in shares, currencies and commodities promising good returns, he said. However, those who invested in these instruments were not paid what they were promised, the official said.
During investigation, police found the accused persons had contacted more than 2,000 investors and cheated them to the tune of several crores, he said. Police seized 15 laptops, 1 desktop, 2 routers and a LAN machine from the call centre premises, said the official.
Police have busted an illegal call centre in Mumbai by arresting 11 persons, who used to cheat American citizens by promising them attractive returns on investment, an official said on Friday.
Officials of Unit -3 of the crime branch had specific information about the unauthorised call centre being operated from Wadala (East) that was involved in cheating people by asking them to credit USD 500 to 1000 in their bank accounts to get attractive returns, the official said.
We’ll begin the day by bringing a bone-chilling crime scene. After the sensational murder of Vasai resident, Shraddha Walkar, in Delhi, another case has come to light with the police personnel and Indian Navy divers hunting the body of a medical student who went missing more than a year ago. We’ll also tell you the India Metrological Department’s prediction for weather, and the ‘very poor’ quality of air that Mumbaikars have been breathing in recently — a situation Delhiites can relate to for almost half the year. We’ll also check the status of newly-launched metro lines 2A and 7, traffic restrictions on Eastern Freeway and flight delays at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
The police personnel along with Indian Navy divers on Friday conducted a search operation in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast after a lifeguard suspected of killing a medical student, who went missing more than a year ago, claimed he had dumped her body in the sea.
The search operation, which also involved personnel from private agencies, covered an area spread across 100 metres from the Bandra Bandstand shore in suburban Mumbai and lasted from 9 am to 2 pm, but did not yield any result, an official said.
Sadichha Sane (22), a third year MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) student hailing from adjoining Palghar district, had gone missing from Bandra Bandstand, a popular hangout spot along the sea, in November 2021.
The Mumbai crime branch, which is investigating the case, recently arrested Mithu Singh, a lifeguard, in connection with her alleged murder. “During interrogation, the accused told the police he had killed Sane and dumped her body in the sea near Bandstand,” the official said.
After this revelation, a crime branch team, Indian Navy divers and personnel from private agencies jointly conducted a search in the sea to locate her body.
“The accused showed us the place where he claimed to have disposed the victim’s body. Accordingly, a search operation involving police personnel, the Indian Navy and private agencies was carried out,” said Krishnakant Upadhyay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection 1). Police were still to establish a motive behind Sane’s killing.
The financial capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius. According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), it is expected to increase by two degrees Celsius (17 to 19) over the weekend and dip back to around 14 degrees Celsius by January 26. Barring 2021, this year the city has witnessed the hottest January, so far, in the last 10 years, the IMD said citing its data. Meanwhile, the Air Quality of the city continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday.
