Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Police Scour Sea for Body of MBBS Student Killed 2 Yrs Ago; Goa-bound Flight Delayed by 5 Hrs

We’ll begin the day by bringing a bone-chilling crime scene. After the sensational murder of Vasai resident, Shraddha Walkar, in Delhi, another case has come to light with the police personnel and Indian Navy divers hunting the body of a medical student who went missing more than a year ago. We’ll also tell you the India Metrological Department’s prediction for weather, and the ‘very poor’ quality of air that Mumbaikars have been breathing in recently — a situation Delhiites can relate to for almost half the year. We’ll also check the status of newly-launched metro lines 2A and 7, traffic restrictions on Eastern Freeway and flight delays at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Mumbai Murder

The police personnel along with Indian Navy divers on Friday conducted a search operation in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast after a lifeguard suspected of killing a medical student, who went missing more than a year ago, claimed he had dumped her body in the sea.

The search operation, which also involved personnel from private agencies, covered an area spread across 100 metres from the Bandra Bandstand shore in suburban Mumbai and lasted from 9 am to 2 pm, but did not yield any result, an official said.

Sadichha Sane (22), a third year MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) student hailing from adjoining Palghar district, had gone missing from Bandra Bandstand, a popular hangout spot along the sea, in November 2021.

The Mumbai crime branch, which is investigating the case, recently arrested Mithu Singh, a lifeguard, in connection with her alleged murder. “During interrogation, the accused told the police he had killed Sane and dumped her body in the sea near Bandstand,” the official said.

After this revelation, a crime branch team, Indian Navy divers and personnel from private agencies jointly conducted a search in the sea to locate her body.

“The accused showed us the place where he claimed to have disposed the victim’s body. Accordingly, a search operation involving police personnel, the Indian Navy and private agencies was carried out,” said Krishnakant Upadhyay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection 1). Police were still to establish a motive behind Sane’s killing.

Mumbai-Goa SpiceJet Flight Delayed by 5 Hrs

A Goa-bound SpiceJet flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Friday was delayed by five hours, with the airline attributing the delay to the diversion of incoming flights for medical reasons. SpiceJet flight SG 455 was scheduled to depart from here at 3.05 pm for Goa but the flight could take off for its destination only at 8.06 pm, according to the live flight tracking website flightradar24.

SpiceJet flight SG 455 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Goa (20 January 2023) was delayed due to a medical diversion in the previous rotation of the incoming aircraft, which was diverted to Nagpur, the airline said in a statement.

Mumbai Weather

The financial capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius. According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), it is expected to increase by two degrees Celsius (17 to 19) over the weekend and dip back to around 14 degrees Celsius by January 26. Barring 2021, this year the city has witnessed the hottest January, so far, in the last 10 years, the IMD said citing its data. Meanwhile, the Air Quality of the city continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday.

