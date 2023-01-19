Mumbai News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Flag Off Metro Rail Line 2A & 7 Today; Elaborate Security Preps, Traffic Curbs in Place for His Visit

Read more

PM Modi is scheduled to attend the function at Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex, an upscale commercial hub, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a string of projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore and dedicate to the nation the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7.

Metro Line 2A, from Dahisar to DN Nagar, is an 18.6 km long elevated corridor with 17 stations and connects the Western, Central Mumbai and the Northern suburban Mumbai, reducing the current travel time by anything between 50 per cent and 75 per cent depending on road conditions, as per MMRDA.

Metro Line 7, running between Andheri (E) and Dahisar (E), is a 16.5-km elevated corridor with 13 stations. The project cost Rs 6,208 crore. The 10.7-km first phase, between Dahisar and Aarey with nine stations, started in April 2022. The remaining four stations in 5.8 km will start operations from Friday.

Traffic Likely to be Affected in THESE Mumbai Areas:

Mumbai Traffic Police said there would be slow movement of traffic on South bound carriageway from 4.15 pm to 5.30 pm and North bound carriageway of the Western Express Highway from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm. Roads leading to and from Bandra Kurla Complex and Gundavali Metro station are likely to remain affected today.

Mumbai Traffic Police yesterday tweeted, “Due to planned public function in BKC & Gundavali Metro station tomorrow, expect slow movement of traffic on South bound carriageway from 4.15 pm to 5.30 pm and North bound carriageway of WEH from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm. Citizens are advised to plan commute accordingly.”

