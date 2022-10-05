Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Roads Closed, Optional Routes in Place to Dadar, BKC for Dussehra | Full List

In view of the grand Dussehra rallies of the Shiv Sena factions, the Mumbai Police have tightened security at the Shivaji Park and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and issued advisory on routes and parking arrangements. The diversions come into effect from Wednesday morning 9 a.m.

Routes to avoid in view of Dussehra Mela at Shivaji Park, Dadar.

No Entry Road: SVS Road from Siddhivinayak temple junction up to Kapad Bazaar Junction, Mahim. Optional Route: Siddhivinayak Junction – S.K.Bole Road-Agar Bazar-Portugese Church and Gokhale Road. No Entry Road: Raja Badhe Chowk Junction up to Keluskar Marg (North) junction, Dadar. Optional Route: L.J.Road-Gokhale Road-Steel Man junction then proceed through Gokhale Road. No Entry Road: Dilip Gupte Road from its junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for southbound traffic. Optional Route: Proceed through Raja Bade junction towards L.J.Road. No Entry Road: Gadkari Chowk junction up to Keluskar road (south), Dadar. Optional Route: M.B.Raut Marg. No Entry Road: Dadasaheb Rege road from Senapati Bapat statue to Gadkari junction. No Entry Road: Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg junction up to L.J Marg, Mahim

Routes to avoid in view of Dussehra Mela at BKC, Bandra.

No Entry to vehicles from Western express highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link through BKC Family Court towards Kurla. Optional Route: U-turn from Family Court junction-Left turn from MMRDA junction and proceed through T junction towards Kurla. No Entry to vehicles from Saint Dnyaneshwar road through BKC Income Tax junction through Kurla. Optional Route: Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir junction through Kala nagar junction and through Dharavi T junction towards Kurla. No Entry from Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla. Optional Route: U-turn from Valmiki nagar and proceed through Government Colony-Kalanagar junction-Dharavi T junction towards Kurla. No Entry from Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western express highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link. Optional Route: Proceed through CST road, University main gate, Ambedkar junction-right turn Hansbhurga junction and proceed to destination. No Entry for vehicles coming through Eastern express highway via Chunabhatti in BKC premises by BKC connector southbound. Optional Route: Take right at Sion circle and through T junction-Kalanagar junction and proceed to destination.

No Parking in Below Roads in Dadar

SVS Road (Siddhivinayak junction to Yes Bank). Keluskar Road South and North, Dadar. MB Raut Road from its junction with SVS Road, Dadar. Dadasaheb Rege Marg, from Senapati Bapat statue up to Gadkari junction, Dadar. Dilip Gupte Marg, from Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 up to Shitaladevi Temple junction. NC Kelkar Marg from Gadkari junction up to Hanuman Temple junction, Dadar. LJ Road, Rajabade Signal to Gadkari junction.

Parking Arrangements

The Mumbai traffic police have made necessary arrangements for the parking of scores of buses and other vehicles that will bring workers to the rallies.Buses carrying supporters from western and north Mumbai will be parked along Senapati Bapat Marg and Kamgar Maidan, while those arriving from Navi Mumbai and Thane will be parked at Five Gardens, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Edanwala Road, an official said.

The following parking arrangements have been made for the vehicles of citizens attending the Dussehra Mela organized on 5th October at MMRDA Ground, BKC, Bandra (E).

#MTPUpdates #MumbaiTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/H8ioifSneH — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 4, 2022

Cars will be parked at India Bulls Finance, IndiaBulls One Centre and Kohinoor Square. For the BKC rally, buses will be parked behind the family court in suburban Bandra, near Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, the MMRDA ground and near Jio garden.

1,800 buses to bring people to Shiv Sena rallies

According to bus operators, the Shinde-led faction has hired at least 3,000 private buses from different districts of Maharashtra to ferry its supporters.Besides, around 4,000 tourist cabs will bring supporters to the MMRDA ground, the sources said.

The Thackeray faction has booked 700 buses to bring rally participants to Shivaji Park.A bus operator said the buses booked by the Thackeray group will bring Sena workers and supporters mainly from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). On the other hand, buses and other vehicles hired by the Shinde faction will arrive from various parts of Maharashtra.

Another bus operator said around 700 buses were booked from the Vidarbha region in eastern Maharashtra.Most of these buses have already left from various districts of the region and are expected to reach Mumbai by Tuesday midnight or early morning on Wednesday.

The operator said apart from buses, local leaders of the Shinde camp have hired scores of tourist vehicles to ferry supporters to Mumbai.Many activists of the rebel camp are using their personal vehicles to travel to the event site. They have displayed posters of chief minister Shinde on vehicles apart from tying saffron flags, the operator added.

At least 1,700 state-run buses have been booked in various regions in Maharashtra, an official of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) told PTI, adding this will generate additional revenue for the cash-strapped corporation.A large number of vehicles heading towards Mumbai led to traffic congestion at some locations on state highways.

(With PTI inputs)

