Mumbai: Traffic Congestion Likely Today As Sion Flyover Shut On Weekends For 3 Months

Mumbai traffic may face congestion on weekends as the Sion flyover will be shut from Saturday evenings to Monday mornings for a period of three months starting March 27, due to repair work being undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The flyover will remain closed for vehicles from 10pm on Saturdays up till 6 am on Mondays, said a senior traffic police official. However, it will be open for travellers on all weekdays.

The MSRDC will be conducting repairs on the bridge till June 26, reported TOI.

According to city traffic advisory, commuters wanting to travel to South Wadala will have to take the Wadala-Anik Road-Bhakti Park-Eastern Freeway-CSMT/Colaba route. Motorists wanting to commute via Dadar can travel via Wadala-Anik Road-Bhakti Park-Wadala Char Rasta-Dadar Five Gardens.

The city traffic police will deploy additional policemen on the streets to guide the commuters.