Mumbai Traffic Cop Dragged on Car Bonnet for 1km; FIR Filed Against Driver

A traffic police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car for almost 1km here on Thursday after he asked its driver to stop the vehicle for violating traffic norms, an official said.

The DN Nagar police in suburban Andheri have registered an FIR against the unidentified car driver after the incident which was captured on mobile phone cameras, he said.

According to the official, constable Vijay Singh Gurav was on duty below Azad Nagar metro station in Andheri when a car entered from wrong side and moved towards SV Road. The constable signalled the car driver to stop the vehicle, but he tried to flee after waiving some ID card, he said.

However, Gurav jumped and sat on the bonnet of the car even as the driver accelerated the speed. The constable was dragged for around 1km before he was thrown off after the car entered a lane, the official said.Local people shot videos in which the constable can be seen sitting on the car bonnet and being dragged by the driver. These videos soon surfaced on social media.

Gurav rushed to a police station and lodged a complaint against the car driver, who is yet to be identified.A case has been registered against the car driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) like 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 279 (rash driving), the official said, adding further investigation was underway.

