Road Restrictions in Dadar till February Due to Metro Construction: Mumbai Traffic Police

Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday announced road diversions in Dadar till the next six months due to construction work of the underground metro line under line 3.

“Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) is going to construct underground Dadar Metro Railway Station under line 3, Project 4 and due to the said traffic between the stretch of Lt. Anna Tipnis Chowk (Steelman Junction) to Gadkari Chowk will be affected. hence it is necessary to divert the traffic from the said road to avoid any inconvenience to the general people," a statement said.

Due to the construction of the underground Dadar Metro Station by @MumbaiMetro3 traffic regulations will be made effective between the stretch of Lt. Anna Tipnis Chowk (Steelman Junction) to Gadkari Chowk from 31/08/2021 to 27/02/2022. #MumbaiTrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/H7SHb6MiBV— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 2, 2021

The police listed traffic regulations that will be in place between August 31 to February 27, 2022. Here are highlights:

• North-bound arm of Gokhale Road between the stretch of Gadkari Chowk to Steelman Junction will be closed for all vehicular traffic while the South-bound arm of the same road will be open. Both ends of the road have been declared No Parking Zone for 24 hours.

• There shall be no entry to vehicular traffic from Senapati Bapat Statue towards Steelman Junction on Ranade Road.

• Vehicles moving from Portuguese Church along Gokhale road shall take a left turn from Lt Anna Tipnis Chowk (Steelman Junction) and proceed along Ranade Road, Dadasaheb Rege Road, Gadkari Junction.

• Vehicles moving towards Dadar TT shall take a right turn from Steelman Junction then along Ranade Road, Paneri Junction then shall take a left turn and proceed along NC Kelkar Road, Kotwal Garden and then proceed towards their destination.

