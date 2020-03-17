Mumbai Traffic Police Asked Not to Use Breath Analysers to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus
An order in this regard has been issued to all 10 police commissioners of the state, including those of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Aurangabad, officials said.
Nurses wearing masks walk outside a special ward set aside for possible COVID-19 patients, in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
Mumbai: In view of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) has asked police personnel not to use breath analysers in order to safeguard themselves from potential threat of getting infected.
According to officials, an order in this regard has been issued to all 10 police commissioners of the state, including those of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Aurangabad.
The order on the use of breath analysers deployed to check drunken driving has been issued by ADG (Traffic) Vinay Kargaonkar, they said.
The highway police, too, have been asked to suspend use of breath analysers on motorists, the officails said.
The order seeks to prevent traffic police personnel from getting infected by the disease, they said.
