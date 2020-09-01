Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory for Ganesh Visarjan 2020; 54 Roads to Remain Shut

As the devotees are all set to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi 2020, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued advisory for the conduct and regulations during the procession ceremony. According to the circular, 54 roads around the Mumbai city will remain shut for vehicular movement during the visarjan ceremony.

The traffic restriction will be in effect from Tuesday noon till 6 am on Wednesday. The advisory also includes instructions and regulations for traffic movement on bridges that are not in a stable condition.

The advisory read, “There shouldn’t be more than 16 tonnes of weight (vehicles + devotees) on Currey Road and Chinchpokli bridges in particular. As the processions have been banned due to COVID-19 pandemic, one must avoid overcrowding on the bridges”.

This year, over 35,000 police officials will be deployed across the city during the Visarjan. As large Ganpati pandals including Lalbaugcha Raja have decided not to celebrate the festival this year, the deployment of the police force is less than previous years.

Some of the key routes to remain shut on the occasion includes VP Road, Girgaum Road, Sandhurst Road, Mahapalika Marg, both sides of Grant Road bridge, LBS marg, Linking Road and BA Road.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stated that the Ganesh idols will be collected by the civic body at all natural visarjan spots. No one will be allowed to immerse idols on their own this year. There are over 445 immersion sites this year, out of which 70 are natural immersion spots while 168 others are artificial ponds. The BMC has also created 37 mobile immersion sites to ease with the process. To facilitate smooth functioning, 23,000 officers will be deployed to assist people.