Mumbai Train Passenger Assaults Lady Ticket Checker, Incident Captured on CCTV
The bustling city of Mumbai has witnessed a rise in passenger assault against ticket checkers, with three incidents being reported in just two days
Representative image.
Mumbai: A lady ticket checker was allegedly assaulted by a ticket-less woman passenger at Ambernath railway station, making this the third such incident in just two days, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said on Thursday.
The latest incident was located around 55 km from Thane district, when ticket checker Namrata Shendge asked the ticket-less passenger to show her ticket, who consequently assaulted Shendge.
The passenger was later identified as Minal Ghule, a resident of Neral. The incident that occurred just outside the GRP chowki also allegedly witnessed Ghule beat up GRP Ambernath chowki's Head Constable, Anita Kamble, when she tried to intervene, the official said.
The entire incident was captured in a CCTV. The Kalyan GRP registered an FIR and subsequently arrested the passenger.
Officials stated this assault comes right after a similar incident that took place on Tuesday itself, when ticket checker Vivek Kumar Rai was manhandled by a passenger at Bandra station of the Western Railway. The same day, another ticket checker, Hareram Sharma, was assaulted by a passenger at the suburban King's Circle station of the Central Railway.
Both Rai and Sharma were pushed on to rail tracks by the attackers, the official added. Concerned with the repeated attacks on ticket checkers, the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh, one of the prominent labour unions, has warned of a silent protest outside the Divisional Railway Manager's office at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhruv Vikram Posts Censored Scenes from Adithya Varma
- Reliance Jio Rs 2020 Prepaid Recharge With 365 Days Validity: All The Details
- Coach 'Enters' Changing Room During Kolhapur's Women's League Match Despite Ban, Complaint Filed
- Tossing It Out: This Town Which Banned Throwing Snowballs May Get Rid of Law
- Google Pay Stamps Are Back! Collect These 7 Stamps And Win up to Rs 2020