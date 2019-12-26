Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mumbai Train Passenger Assaults Lady Ticket Checker, Incident Captured on CCTV

The bustling city of Mumbai has witnessed a rise in passenger assault against ticket checkers, with three incidents being reported in just two days

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
Mumbai Train Passenger Assaults Lady Ticket Checker, Incident Captured on CCTV
Representative image.

Mumbai: A lady ticket checker was allegedly assaulted by a ticket-less woman passenger at Ambernath railway station, making this the third such incident in just two days, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said on Thursday.

The latest incident was located around 55 km from Thane district, when ticket checker Namrata Shendge asked the ticket-less passenger to show her ticket, who consequently assaulted Shendge.

The passenger was later identified as Minal Ghule, a resident of Neral. The incident that occurred just outside the GRP chowki also allegedly witnessed Ghule beat up GRP Ambernath chowki's Head Constable, Anita Kamble, when she tried to intervene, the official said.

The entire incident was captured in a CCTV. The Kalyan GRP registered an FIR and subsequently arrested the passenger.

Officials stated this assault comes right after a similar incident that took place on Tuesday itself, when ticket checker Vivek Kumar Rai was manhandled by a passenger at Bandra station of the Western Railway. The same day, another ticket checker, Hareram Sharma, was assaulted by a passenger at the suburban King's Circle station of the Central Railway.

Both Rai and Sharma were pushed on to rail tracks by the attackers, the official added. Concerned with the repeated attacks on ticket checkers, the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh, one of the prominent labour unions, has warned of a silent protest outside the Divisional Railway Manager's office at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

