Mumbai Trains: Students Below 18 Can Travel On Locals From Today

With colleges in Mumbai all set to open from today, October 20, the students going to attend the classes will be allowed to use the local trains. Last week, the state government had made a few more inclusion to the category eligible for local train services restricted to those who are fully vaccinated. It includes schools and college students below the age of 18 years, not eligible for vaccination, to board on local trains in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Western Railway had decided to allow students under 18 to travel by local trains despite them not being vaccinated. It had also allowed candidates appearing for Common Entrance Test (CET) exam and those appearing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam to board the train on production of valid hall ticket.

The state government had last week made a few more inclusion to the category eligible for services restricted to those who are fully vaccinated.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15. Another condition that the chief minister said is mandatory is a gap of 14 days from the second dose of Covid-19. However, those vaccinated were allowed only to travel using special railway passes.

For students who have not been vaccinated yet, the state has asked colleges to start vaccination campaigns. All the teachers and non-teaching staff attending colleges have also been asked to be fully vaccinated. Despite only vaccinated people being allowed, the colleges will reopen amid strict precautions including the limited crowd, wearing masks, sanitization, and social distancing protocols. Further, online classes will continue for students who would not be able to attend physical classes.

