Mumbai: Trial Run of Underground Aqua Line Metro Begins | WATCH

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Sunday flagged the trial run of its underground metro project called Aqua Line in the city. Videos of the trial run were widely shared on Twitter, with Mumbaikars wanting to experience the metro run first hand.

Sevreral users extended their gratitude towards the Mahashtra government, including CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Mumbai Metro MD Ashwini Bhide, who headed the project, was also thanked on social media.

Meanwhile last month, the process of financial closure for line number 1 of the upcoming Navi Mumbai metro project was completed with the signing of an agreement between CIDCO and ICICI Bank for the Rs 500 crore line of credit, a PTI report said.

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 project is a three-coach metro train. The 11.1-km Belapur to Pendhar stretch of the project comprises 11 stations.

“City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) signed an agreement for the industrial line of credit for Rs 500 crore with the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI). With this, the financial closure process for the metro line no. 1 project has been completed," CIDCO said in a release.

