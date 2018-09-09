Mumbai Tutor Tries to Abduct 'Life Partner From Previous Birth', Arrested

A married woman tutor from Mumbai allegedly tried to abduct a 21-year-old woman engineering student from Indore, claiming that the latter was her “life partner from previous birth”, police said on Sunday.The woman, identified as 35-year-old Veronica Borode alias Kiran, was arrested on Saturday night along with Mumbai Police constable Anand Mudhe who helped her, a police official said.Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Swaraj Dabi said Borode and Mudhe reached the residence of the student in Piplaya Hana area of the city on Saturday. “Borode reportedly told the girl that the latter was her life partner in their previous birth. Borode and Mudhe then tried to forcibly take away the woman with them. However, she raised an alarm, following which her neighbours rushed to her aid,” Dabi said.Police soon reached the spot and detained the duo. They were formally arrested late on Saturday night. "We have informed Mumbai Police about the arrests. The motive behind the abduction bid will be known after investigation," he said.Mudhe and Borode were produced in a local court on Sunday, which remanded them in police custody till September 11, said public prosecutor Akram Shaikh.In her FIR, the student stated that she had visited Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital in February this year for treatment of her mother who is suffering from cancer. During her visit, the student met Borode and they exchanged mobile numbers.One day, Borode called up the student and told her that they were husband and wife of the previous birth and should live together in this birth as well, as per the FIR.The student told the police that she was being "emotionally pressurised" by Borode to live in Mumbai, which she had refused, the FIR stated.In the past, Borode had allegedly called the woman from 15 different numbers. She had even visited the engineering college where the woman is a student, but failed to meet the latter, as per the FIR. A case is registered against Borode and Mudhe under sections 452 (House-trespass and wrongful confinement) and 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the IPC.