Mumbai: Two Arrested in Bhandup Hospital Fire Case That Killed 11, Including Covid-19 Patients

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the fire at a hospital in suburban Bhandup, a police official said on Friday. A case for culpable homicide was registered after 11 persons including COVID-19 patients died in the fire at Sunrise hospital, situated on the third floor of Dreams Mall, on March 25.

Haresh Dahyalal Joshi, owner of Pona Corporation which was allegedly responsible for checking the fire security system at the mall and George Putthu Seri, CEO of Privilege Health Care are accused of getting an NOC for the building from the fire brigade. The NOC was obtained even when fire safety system was not functional, said the police official.

A court sent them in police custody till May 10 and further probe is underway, he said.

