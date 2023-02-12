Mumbai: Two Flung into Air, Crash into Tree After Bike Crash, Killed

Two youths lost their lives after they were tossed up in the air and crashed into a coconut tree when their speeding two-wheeler hit a divider in suburban Malad in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

According to the official from Bangur Nagar police station, Malwani residents Aamir Shaikh (25) and Salim Sayyed (26) were on a Bajaj Pulsar when they met with the accident near Inorbit Mall around 2.30 am.

Salim was riding the two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner and he lost control of the speeding bike, hitting the divider, said the official.

The two men, without helmets, were flung in the air due to the impact and crashed into a coconut tree on the pavement, said the official.

After being alerted being passersby, the police reached the spot and took the two men to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, the official said.

