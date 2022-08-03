CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mumbai: Two Youth Arrested for Killing 12-year-old Smoking Buddy, Demanding Ransom from Mother
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Two Youth Arrested for Killing 12-year-old Smoking Buddy, Demanding Ransom from Mother

By: News Desk

Last Updated: August 03, 2022, 12:05 IST

Mumbai, India

Mayank's neighbours suspect the involvement of a drug mafia in the crime. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

Mayank's neighbours suspect the involvement of a drug mafia in the crime. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

The accused took Mayank to an isolated spot in Waliv on the pretext of going for a smoke and later killed him

A 12-year-old boy in Mumbai was killed by two unemployed youths after he was taken to an isolated spot on the pretext of going for a smoke. The accused have been arrested, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident has been reported from Mira Road in Mumbai.

Two unemployed youths took Mayank to an isolated spot in Waliv on the pretext of going for a smoke and later killed him, an NDTV report said. They then dumped his body near a highway and called his mother, demanding a ransom.

The boy had been previously spotted smoking with the suspects several times in the past, officials said. When he did not return home till late night, his family registered a complaint with the police.

Based on the ransom calls made to Mayank’s mother, police tracked down the accused and arrested them. They later confessed to killing Mayank. The boy’s body was recovered by the police from Waliv.

Mayank’s neighbours suspect the involvement of a drug mafia in the crime.

Tags:
