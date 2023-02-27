Being distraught for not spending time with his mother in her last years, a man has decided to use his retirement money to make an old age home for elders who have no one to take care of them.

Dhanraj Hazare, hailing from Aurangabad, will spend Rs 50 Lakh to make this old age home.

Due to Hazare’s job constraints, he spent most of his life working in Mumbai, and therefore was unable to take care of his mother. His mother has been staying with him for a very long time, but she has shifted to the village in her last days.

After staying with his son for 25 years, Hazare’s mother shifted back to her native village and passed away there. She died when no family member was there to take care of her.

Being distraught at the thought of not serving his mother in her last days, he made up his mind to compensate for this. For people like her, he decided to create an old-age home, and was supported by his family- his wife and children — to take up this initiative.

Cut to August 2016, when Parvati Babaji Hazare Charitable Trust Mumbai was established. Initially, he intended to set up a charitable institution in Palghar. But he could not find land at that place, so with the help of his friends, he bought a place for an old age home in the Chikalthana area.

This work was started in 2020 and construction is almost nearing its end now. As of now, the home can accommodate 20 people.

There are arrangements for a proper and holistic care of elderly people. A staff of eight people (four couples) will be there. Ten thousand rupees will be given per month for the education of the staff member’s children.

The home has a hall and a kitchen, along with four bedrooms and two more rooms for other activities. It will have a 24-hour nursing facility with all the facilities.

The home is open to all, and there will be no restriction in terms of religion or caste.

“Since we are now at home full time after retirement, we both husband and wife are going to look after the work of this old age home. It is like serving our own parents if we serve these old people. Believing in this spirit, he will serve the old people in this old age home," Dhanraj Hazare told us.

“Our mother-in-law was with us during our job, she stayed with us for 25 years. But this has made my husband very sad that we did not serve him because of not being with him for the last few years," Dhanraj’s wife Vijaya Hazare said.

