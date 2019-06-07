Mumbai University Admission 2019: Apply for Pre-admission Registration by Today at mu.ac.in

Mumbai University Admission 2019 | Candidate willing to seek admission in several courses at the University of Mumbai are advised to complete the online pre-admission registration by today i.e. June 7 (Friday).

The last day for Mumbai University Admission 2019 and pre-registration window at mu.ac.in will remain open today till 5 pm. The MU admission seekers can enroll for online pre-admission registration in various undergraduate, diploma and advance diploma courses at the university by visiting this dedicated Mumbai University Admission’s 2019 URL mum.digitaluniversity.ac.in.

Applicants can submit the online form till June 13 but that is only for the already registered candidates. So, apply and comply with the deadline of online pre-admission registration of Mumbai University.

Mumbai University Admission 2019: Steps for registration of online pre-admission

Step 1: Visit the Mumbai University’s official website mu.ac.in or click the direct URL mum.digitaluniversity.ac

Step 2: There is ‘Mumbai University Pre-Admission online Registration 2019-20’ tab, click it

Step 3: Register by creating your candidate account and complete your profile, which includes entering details like address, education qualification, photograph, etc.

Step 4: Choose your desired course

Step 5: Upload your passport size photograph, signature, and all required documents

Step 6: Importantly, take a print out of the generated application number for online registration.

Mumbai University Admission 2019: Required Documents

For completing the Mumbai University’s 2019 pre-admission registration the documents that are mandatory are : self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing date of birth, self-attested class 12 mark sheet SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate, and other certificates.

According to media report of the Indian Express, the first merit list of Mumbai University Admission 2019 is scheduled for its release on June 13 and verification of documents will begin the next day, which is June 14. Selected candidates have to pay fees between June 15 and June 17.