Mumbai University Admission 2019: First Merit List to be Out by 5 pm Today at mu.ac.in, Details Here
Mumbai University will release the first merit list for 2019 admission to the university on the website mu.ac.in today.
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo: Getty Images)
Mumbai University Admission 2019 | The first list of Mumbai University admission 2019 will be officially released today, June 17 (Monday) by 5 pm. As a part of Mumbai University admission process for the current academic year, the Mumbai University 2019 merit list, MU merit list 2019 will be published on the University’s official website mu.ac.in.
Earlier, the MU merit list 2019 was scheduled for June 13, however, got delayed due to the late declaration of Maharashtra Board class 12 results for the current academic session.
According to The Indian Express report, a total of 2,60,757 (2.60 lakh) candidates have registered for admission for several courses. Shortlisted candidates, whose names are included on the Mumbai University merit list (once released) 2019, can participate in Mumbai University admission process 2019 by paying counselling fee on June 18.
The document verification will start from tomorrow June 18 (Tuesday) onwards. All candidates willing to appear for Mumbai University Admission 2019 can keep the below-listed documents handy:
• Passport size photograph
• Scanned signature
• Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing the date of birth
• Self-attested class 12 mark sheet
• SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM/OBC Certificate (as applicable)
• Economically Weaker Section quota or EWS Certificate (as applicable)
• Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates
The second and third MU merit list 2019 will be published on June 20, 21 respectively. All seat allotment in Mumbai University Admission 2019 will be finalized in third round of counseling, which will be uploaded on the University’s homepage on June 24.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Tweets That He 'Deleted Twitter Account', is Now 'Daddy DotCom'
- India vs Pakistan: Akhtar Lashes Out at ‘Brainless’ Sarfaraz After Loss to India
- A Protective Tiger Shroff Tries to Keep Disha Patani Safe from Getting Mobbed, See Pic
- In Avengers Endgame, Here's Why Iron Man Died While Using Infinity Stones
- Sudan-Bound Turkish Airlines Flight Returned to Istanbul After a Passenger Creates Ruckus Midair
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s