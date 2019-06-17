Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai University Admission 2019: First Merit List to be Out by 5 pm Today at mu.ac.in, Details Here

Mumbai University will release the first merit list for 2019 admission to the university on the website mu.ac.in today.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Mumbai University Admission 2019: First Merit List to be Out by 5 pm Today at mu.ac.in, Details Here
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo: Getty Images)
Mumbai University Admission 2019 | The first list of Mumbai University admission 2019 will be officially released today, June 17 (Monday) by 5 pm. As a part of Mumbai University admission process for the current academic year, the Mumbai University 2019 merit list, MU merit list 2019 will be published on the University’s official website mu.ac.in.

Earlier, the MU merit list 2019 was scheduled for June 13, however, got delayed due to the late declaration of Maharashtra Board class 12 results for the current academic session.

According to The Indian Express report, a total of 2,60,757 (2.60 lakh) candidates have registered for admission for several courses. Shortlisted candidates, whose names are included on the Mumbai University merit list (once released) 2019, can participate in Mumbai University admission process 2019 by paying counselling fee on June 18.

The document verification will start from tomorrow June 18 (Tuesday) onwards. All candidates willing to appear for Mumbai University Admission 2019 can keep the below-listed documents handy:

• Passport size photograph

• Scanned signature

• Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing the date of birth

• Self-attested class 12 mark sheet

• SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM/OBC Certificate (as applicable)

• Economically Weaker Section quota or EWS Certificate (as applicable)

• Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates

The second and third MU merit list 2019 will be published on June 20, 21 respectively. All seat allotment in Mumbai University Admission 2019 will be finalized in third round of counseling, which will be uploaded on the University’s homepage on June 24.

