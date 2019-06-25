Mumbai University Admission 2019: MU Releases Third Merit List for UG Courses at mu.ac.in; Steps to Download
The Mumbai University released the MU third and last cutoff list 2019 for admission to several undergraduate courses on June 24 on the official website mu.ac.in.
Image for representation.
Mumbai University Admission 2019 | The Mumbai University has released the MU 2019 third merit list on June 24. The MU Admission 2019 third cutoff list was released by the Mumbai University on its official website mu.ac.in.
The Mumbai University 2019 Third Merit List is for admission to several undergraduate courses offered to the colleges and institute by affiliated under the varsity. The MU 3rd Merit List 2019 can also be accessed on the homepage of participating colleges. Details regarding the courses offered by as many as 762 colleges, that are affiliated under the University of Mumbai, is available in the direct link here.
The MU 2019 third merit list is said to be the last and final MU 2019 Merit list for the current academic session. Earlier, the first and second merit lists of the Mumbai University were published on June 17 and June 21, respectively.
According to The Indian Express, the MU 2019 Merit List was declared separately for individual categories. Candidates whose names appeared in the MU 2019 third merit list can apply for document verification and get the formalities done for seat allotment. The admission fee can be paid between June 25 and June 27.
Mumbai University Admission 2019: Steps to check MU 2019 third merit list
Step 1: Visit the official website mu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the MU Admission 2019 third merit list link
Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen
Step 4: Download Mumbai University Admission 2019 third merit list, and take a print out for further reference.
