Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mumbai University Admission 2019: MU Releases Third Merit List for UG Courses at mu.ac.in; Steps to Download

The Mumbai University released the MU third and last cutoff list 2019 for admission to several undergraduate courses on June 24 on the official website mu.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mumbai University Admission 2019: MU Releases Third Merit List for UG Courses at mu.ac.in; Steps to Download
Image for representation.
Loading...

Mumbai University Admission 2019 | The Mumbai University has released the MU 2019 third merit list on June 24. The MU Admission 2019 third cutoff list was released by the Mumbai University on its official website mu.ac.in.

The Mumbai University 2019 Third Merit List is for admission to several undergraduate courses offered to the colleges and institute by affiliated under the varsity. The MU 3rd Merit List 2019 can also be accessed on the homepage of participating colleges. Details regarding the courses offered by as many as 762 colleges, that are affiliated under the University of Mumbai, is available in the direct link here.

The MU 2019 third merit list is said to be the last and final MU 2019 Merit list for the current academic session. Earlier, the first and second merit lists of the Mumbai University were published on June 17 and June 21, respectively.

According to The Indian Express, the MU 2019 Merit List was declared separately for individual categories. Candidates whose names appeared in the MU 2019 third merit list can apply for document verification and get the formalities done for seat allotment. The admission fee can be paid between June 25 and June 27.

Mumbai University Admission 2019: Steps to check MU 2019 third merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website mu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the MU Admission 2019 third merit list link

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download Mumbai University Admission 2019 third merit list, and take a print out for further reference.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram