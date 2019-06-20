Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai University Admission 2019: MU to Announce 2nd Merit List Today by 5pm at mu.ac.in

The second MU undergraduate merit list will be available on the websites of the affiliated colleges under the University of Mumbai and varsity’s official website mu.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 20, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo: Getty Images)
Mumbai University Merit List 2019 | The second merit list of Mumbai University for several undergraduate courses will be releasing shortly today. It will be uploaded on the varsity’s official website mu.ac.in by 5pm.

The second Mumbai University UG Merit List 2019 can also be availed from the respective websites of affiliated colleges under the University of Mumbai. The document verification round for Mumbai University Admission 2019, will be conducted on June 21- 22, and June 24.

According to Mumbai University’s official document, there are 762 colleges offering undergraduate, postgraduate courses. Students can check the list of affiliated colleges under Mumbai University on the URL.

The MU 2019 Admission first merit list was published on June 17 by Mumbai University.

According to NDTV report, this year’s cut-off percentage for admission to B.Sc in Biochemistry and Biotechnology for open category candidates was 60 % and 83 % respectively. While that of St. Xavier's College, the recorded cut-off for Bachelors of Arts was 58.77 %.

Steps to download Mumbai University 2019 Merit List

Step 1: Visit Mumbai University’s official website mu.ac.in or check respective affiliated college’s homepage. The latter can be checked through the PDF’ link shared above

Step 2: Look for a link reading 'Mumbai University 2019 Merit List'

Step 3: Click on it and enter the required details

Step 4: The Mumbai University UG Merit List 2019 will open on the screen

Step 5: Save the file and take a printout if required.

