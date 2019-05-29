Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mumbai University Admission 2019: Pre-admission Enrolment Starts from Today at mum.digitaluniversity.ac

Mumbai University Admission 2019 process has begun a day after the MSBSHSE Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the declared the Maharashtra 12th Result 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
The Mumbai University has started the admission process for First Year courses from today, May 29. On Mumbai University’s official website, a link for pre-admission online enrolment to the MU Mumbai University colleges will be activated. Students who are willing to enroll themselves for Mumbai University Admission 2019 are requested to visit the Mumbai University’ official website: mum.digitaluniversity.ac. The

Mumbai University Admission 2019 process has begun a day after the MSBSHSE Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the declared the Maharashtra 12th Result 2019. Now, as the scores for Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 are out, students will now gear up to get admission in top colleges to pursue higher studies.

On May 26, the Mumbai University has announced BCom third-year semester six results. The BCom third-year semester six examination were held between April 3-25. The last date to enroll for Mumbai University

Admission 2019 is June 7 and by June 14 is the last day for form submission for all the students who have enrolled for Mumbai University Admission.

According to The Indian Express report, here are the tentative schedules for Mumbai University cut off list.

Tentative Schedule of MU Admissions 2019
• Online Admission: May 29 to June 7
• Last Date to Submit Forms: June 13
• First Merit List: June 13
• Verification of Documents: June 14
• Payment of Fee: June 15 to June 17
• Second Merit List: June 17
• Third Merit List: June 20

The pass percentage for Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2019 was 85.88%. The pass percentages for science were 92.04%, arts 76.28% and commerce 88.28%.
