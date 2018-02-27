GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mumbai University BE (Electronics, IT) 7th Semester CBGS Result Declared at mu.ac.in, Check Now!

These examinations were conducted in the month of November 2017, last year.

Contributor Content

Updated:February 27, 2018, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai University BE (Electronics, IT) 7th Semester CBGS Result Declared at mu.ac.in, Check Now!
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo Getty Images)
Mumbai University BE (Electronics, IT) 7th Semester CBGS result has been declared by the Mumbai University on its official website – mu.ac.in. These examinations were conducted in the month of November 2017, last year. Candidates studying in the 7th Semester of BE - Electronics and BE - Information Technology at the Mumbai University can follow the instructions below and download their result now:

How to check Mumbai University BE (Electronics, IT) 7th Semester Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mu.ac.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Exams & Results’ tab on the homepage

Step 3 – Click on Results tab

Click on the Stream viz Technology and click on the result URL viz:
ELECTRONICS ENGG SEM-VII (CBGS)

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ENGG SEM-VII (CBGS)

Step 4 – Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Search

Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Candidates can also check their result on the official results website of Mumbai University - http://www.mumresults.in/ The results are given in the order of their release date, therefore the latest results will show up at the end of the page.

 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES