Mumbai University BE (Electronics, IT) 7th Semester CBGS Result Declared at mu.ac.in, Check Now!
These examinations were conducted in the month of November 2017, last year.
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo Getty Images)
Mumbai University BE (Electronics, IT) 7th Semester CBGS result has been declared by the Mumbai University on its official website – mu.ac.in. These examinations were conducted in the month of November 2017, last year. Candidates studying in the 7th Semester of BE - Electronics and BE - Information Technology at the Mumbai University can follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to check Mumbai University BE (Electronics, IT) 7th Semester Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mu.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Exams & Results’ tab on the homepage
Step 3 – Click on Results tab
Click on the Stream viz Technology and click on the result URL viz:
ELECTRONICS ENGG SEM-VII (CBGS)
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ENGG SEM-VII (CBGS)
Step 4 – Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Search
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Candidates can also check their result on the official results website of Mumbai University - http://www.mumresults.in/ The results are given in the order of their release date, therefore the latest results will show up at the end of the page.
Candidates can also check their result on the official results website of Mumbai University - http://www.mumresults.in/ The results are given in the order of their release date, therefore the latest results will show up at the end of the page.
