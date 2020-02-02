Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai University Calls Off Training by RSS-linked Institute After Objections

Although there was no official statement from Maharashtra education minister, the university registrar on Saturday informed the minister that the training was cancelled with immediate effect.

PTI

Updated:February 2, 2020, 11:56 AM IST
Mumbai University Calls Off Training by RSS-linked Institute After Objections
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mumbai: The Mumbai University (MU) has called off midway its two-day training workshop meant for its senior officials being held at RSS-affiliated Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini near here, apparently after a Congress leader objected to it saying the institute did not have expertise.

The workshop, which began on Friday at the Prabodhini at Uttan village in Bhayander of neighbouring Thane district, was abruptly called off on Saturday.

The university registrar communicated to the Prabodhini on Saturday the decision to wind up the training workshop.

Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra, Rajeev Satav, had objected to the training session and raised the issue with Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

"Dear Uday Samant ji, I just received these papers. These are about how senior officers in Mumbai university are getting training in Rambhau Mhalagi Prabodhini. This organisation have no expertise," Satav, who is known to be close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said in a tweet on Friday.

"I understand that you may not be aware about it, but I request you to stop this," he added.

Although there was no official statement from Samant, the university registrar on Saturday informed the minister that the training was cancelled with immediate effect.

After the workshop was called off abruptly, Satav tweeted on Saturday, "Dear Uday Samant ji, You swiftly acted upon my tweet and ensured that training of officers at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini gets cancelled. This is an action in the interest of the state."

"This also underlines that our MVA government is people's oriented and dutiful. I wish you best," he added.

Former Union minister Late Pramod Mahajan had played a key role in developing the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, named after late BJP MP Rambhau Mhalgi. Sitting Rajya Sabha member of the BJP, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, is the vice-chairman of the institute.

