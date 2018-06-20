English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mumbai University First Cut Off & Merit Lists Released, Pay Fees by June 22 to Claim Your Seat
Candidates who had successfully enrolled for Mumbai University Admissions 2018-19 must visit the online portals to know the cutoffs and check for their names in the First Merit List.
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo Getty Images)
The University of Mumbai has released the Mumbai University First Cut Off & Merit List for admissions to first-year degree courses. The MU first cut off lists 2018 are available on the official websites of the colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai. Candidates who had successfully enrolled for Mumbai University Admissions 2018-19 must visit the online portals to know the cut offs and check for their names in the First Merit List.
Candidates who’ve made it to the First Merit List of different colleges must appear for Document Verification at the respective colleges and pay the admission fees on or before June 22 (Friday).
College wise Cutoff and Merit List:
For St. Xaviers College, Mumbai: Check the First and Second Merit List at xaviers.edu/main
Mithibai College, Mumbai: Check the First Merit List at mithibai.ac.in
Jai Hind College, Mumbai: Check the Merit lists for aided and unaided courses at jaihindcollege.com
Candidates must know that there will be no names of backward category candidates in minority institutes for arts, science, commerce and other professional courses. More seats will reflect under the open category from this year. Mumbai University has approximately 250 minority institutes including big names like St Xavier’s College, Narsee Monjee, Mithibai College, Jai Hind, HR and KC.
Also Watch
Candidates who’ve made it to the First Merit List of different colleges must appear for Document Verification at the respective colleges and pay the admission fees on or before June 22 (Friday).
College wise Cutoff and Merit List:
For St. Xaviers College, Mumbai: Check the First and Second Merit List at xaviers.edu/main
Mithibai College, Mumbai: Check the First Merit List at mithibai.ac.in
Jai Hind College, Mumbai: Check the Merit lists for aided and unaided courses at jaihindcollege.com
Candidates must know that there will be no names of backward category candidates in minority institutes for arts, science, commerce and other professional courses. More seats will reflect under the open category from this year. Mumbai University has approximately 250 minority institutes including big names like St Xavier’s College, Narsee Monjee, Mithibai College, Jai Hind, HR and KC.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Monday 18 June , 2018 UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch: When Ranbir Kapoor Not Ranveer Singh Carried Deepika Padukone On His Back, Created a 'Wow' Moment For Fans
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups the Glamour Quotient at Femina Miss India World 2018; See Pics
- Hardest Day’s Cricket I Have Ever Had in My Life: Tim Paine
- Punjab Woman Lands in Madhya Pradesh to Meet Her Hero IPS Officer