Mumbai University First Cut Off & Merit Lists Released, Pay Fees by June 22 to Claim Your Seat

The University of Mumbai has released the Mumbai University First Cut Off & Merit List for admissions to first-year degree courses. The MU first cut off lists 2018 are available on the official websites of the colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai. Candidates who had successfully enrolled for Mumbai University Admissions 2018-19 must visit the online portals to know the cut offs and check for their names in the First Merit List.Candidates who’ve made it to the First Merit List of different colleges must appear for Document Verification at the respective colleges and pay the admission fees on or before June 22 (Friday).For St. Xaviers College, Mumbai: Check the First and Second Merit List at xaviers.edu/main Mithibai College, Mumbai: Check the First Merit List at mithibai.ac.in Jai Hind College, Mumbai: Check the Merit lists for aided and unaided courses at jaihindcollege.com Candidates must know that there will be no names of backward category candidates in minority institutes for arts, science, commerce and other professional courses. More seats will reflect under the open category from this year. Mumbai University has approximately 250 minority institutes including big names like St Xavier’s College, Narsee Monjee, Mithibai College, Jai Hind, HR and KC.