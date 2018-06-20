GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Mumbai University First Cut Off & Merit Lists Released by Colleges; Pay Fee by 22nd June to Claim Your Seat

Mumbai University First Cut Off & Merit List has been released for admissions to first year degree courses. The lists are available on the official websites.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 20, 2018, 1:09 PM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Mumbai University First Cut Off & Merit List has been released for admissions to first year degree courses. The lists are available on the official websites of the colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai.

Candidates who had successfully enrolled for Mumbai University Admissions 2018-19 must visit the online portals to know the cut offs and check for their names in the First Merit List.

Candidates who’ve made it to the First Merit List of different colleges must appear for Document Verification at the respective colleges and pay the admission fees on or before 22nd June 2018, i.e. Friday.

For St. Xaviers College, Mumbai: Check the First and Second Merit List at http://xaviers.edu/main/

Mithibai College, Mumbai: Check the First Merit List at http://www.mithibai.ac.in/

Jai Hind College, Mumbai: Check the Merit lists for aided and unaided courses at
http://www.jaihindcollege.com/degree-merit-lists-18-19.html

Candidates must know that there will be no names of backward category candidates in minority institutes for arts, science, commerce and other professional courses.

More seats will reflect under the open category from this year. Mumbai University has approximately 250 minority institutes including big names like St Xavier’s College, Narsee Monjee, Mithibai College, Jai Hind, HR and KC.

