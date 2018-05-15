English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mumbai University LLB Exams Postponed, Check Revised Schedule Here
The Final Semester examinations that were scheduled to be conducted from May 22, 2018, next week, have now been postponed until May 30, 2018.
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo Getty Images)
Mumbai University LLB exams have been postponed by the varsity in the wake of protests by Law Students over delayed results. The Final Semester examinations that were scheduled to be conducted from May 22, 2018, next week, have now been postponed until May 30, 2018. The repeaters’ exams have also been postponed by two weeks and will now be organized after mid of June 2018.
Mumbai University has been constantly in the news for failing to release results due to online evaluation process introduced this year by the varsity. The results of Semester I, III, and V are still pending, as MU has failed to release result even after assuring that results will be declared before May 2018.
Candidates can check the revised schedule of MU LLB Exams 2018 here:
|Exam Code
|Examinations
|Date of Commencement
|Revised Date of Commencement
|L0112
|First LLB - GEN LLB (Sem II)
|22/5/2018
|30/5/2018
|L0616
|Third year LLB-BLS (5 year course) (Sem VI)
|22/5/2018
|30/5/2018
|L0516
|LLB (Sem VI)
|22/5/2018
|30/5/2018
|L08110
|Fifth year LLB (5 year course) (Sem X)
|22/5/2018
|30/5/2018
|L0314
|Second LLB/GEN LLB (Sem IV)
|23/5/2018
|31/5/2018
|L0718
|Fourth year LLB (5 year course) (Sem VIII)
|23/5/2018
|31/5/2018
|L0111
|First LLB - GEN LLB (Sem I)
|7/6/2018
|25/6/2018
|L0615
|Third year LLB-BLS (5 year course) (Sem V)
|7/6/2018
|25/6/2018
|L0515
|LLB (Sem V)
|7/6/2018
|25/6/2018
|L0819
|Fifth year LLB (5 year course) (Sem IX)
|7/6/2018
|25/6/2018
|L0313
|Second LLB/GEN LLB (Sem III)
|8/6/2018
|26/6/2018
|L0717
|Fourth year LLB (5 year course) (Sem VII)
|8/6/2018
|26/6/2018
