Mumbai University LLB Exams Postponed, Check Revised Schedule Here







Exam Code

Examinations

Date of Commencement

Revised Date of Commencement





L0112

First LLB - GEN LLB (Sem II)

22/5/2018

30/5/2018





L0616

Third year LLB-BLS (5 year course) (Sem VI)

22/5/2018

30/5/2018





L0516

LLB (Sem VI)

22/5/2018

30/5/2018





L08110

Fifth year LLB (5 year course) (Sem X)

22/5/2018

30/5/2018





L0314

Second LLB/GEN LLB (Sem IV)

23/5/2018

31/5/2018





L0718

Fourth year LLB (5 year course) (Sem VIII)

23/5/2018

31/5/2018





L0111

First LLB - GEN LLB (Sem I)

7/6/2018

25/6/2018





L0615

Third year LLB-BLS (5 year course) (Sem V)

7/6/2018

25/6/2018





L0515

LLB (Sem V)

7/6/2018

25/6/2018





L0819

Fifth year LLB (5 year course) (Sem IX)

7/6/2018

25/6/2018





L0313

Second LLB/GEN LLB (Sem III)

8/6/2018

26/6/2018





L0717

Fourth year LLB (5 year course) (Sem VII)

8/6/2018

26/6/2018







Mumbai University LLB exams have been postponed by the varsity in the wake of protests by Law Students over delayed results. The Final Semester examinations that were scheduled to be conducted from May 22, 2018, next week, have now been postponed until May 30, 2018. The repeaters’ exams have also been postponed by two weeks and will now be organized after mid of June 2018.Mumbai University has been constantly in the news for failing to release results due to online evaluation process introduced this year by the varsity. The results of Semester I, III, and V are still pending, as MU has failed to release result even after assuring that results will be declared before May 2018.Candidates can check the revised schedule of MU LLB Exams 2018 here: