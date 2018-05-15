GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mumbai University LLB Exams Postponed, Check Revised Schedule Here

The Final Semester examinations that were scheduled to be conducted from May 22, 2018, next week, have now been postponed until May 30, 2018.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 12:51 PM IST
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo Getty Images)
Mumbai University LLB exams have been postponed by the varsity in the wake of protests by Law Students over delayed results. The Final Semester examinations that were scheduled to be conducted from May 22, 2018, next week, have now been postponed until May 30, 2018. The repeaters’ exams have also been postponed by two weeks and will now be organized after mid of June 2018.

Mumbai University has been constantly in the news for failing to release results due to online evaluation process introduced this year by the varsity. The results of Semester I, III, and V are still pending, as MU has failed to release result even after assuring that results will be declared before May 2018.

Candidates can check the revised schedule of MU LLB Exams 2018 here:

















































































Exam Code Examinations Date of Commencement Revised Date of Commencement
L0112 First LLB - GEN LLB (Sem II) 22/5/2018 30/5/2018
L0616 Third year LLB-BLS (5 year course) (Sem VI) 22/5/2018 30/5/2018
L0516 LLB (Sem VI) 22/5/2018 30/5/2018
L08110 Fifth year LLB (5 year course) (Sem X) 22/5/2018 30/5/2018
L0314 Second LLB/GEN LLB (Sem IV) 23/5/2018 31/5/2018
L0718 Fourth year LLB (5 year course) (Sem VIII) 23/5/2018 31/5/2018
L0111 First LLB - GEN LLB (Sem I) 7/6/2018 25/6/2018
L0615 Third year LLB-BLS (5 year course) (Sem V) 7/6/2018 25/6/2018
L0515 LLB (Sem V) 7/6/2018 25/6/2018
L0819 Fifth year LLB (5 year course) (Sem IX) 7/6/2018 25/6/2018
L0313 Second LLB/GEN LLB (Sem III) 8/6/2018 26/6/2018
L0717 Fourth year LLB (5 year course) (Sem VII) 8/6/2018 26/6/2018

 

 

