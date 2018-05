Mumbai University Recruitment 2018: 44+ Social Worker, Agricultural Scientist & Other Posts, Apply Before 30th May 2018

Mumbai University Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 44+ vacancies for different posts in the Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy has been released by the varsity on its official website – mu.ac.in . The University of Mumbai aims to engage candidates on purely contractual basis for Gosikhurd and Lower Wardha Irrigation projects. Proficiency in Marathi language is a must. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their application on or before 30May 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://mu.ac.in Step 2 – Click on Careers sectionStep 3 – Click on Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy (Autonomous), University of Mumbai: Applications invited for various posts Step 4 – Download the pdf and take a printout to understand job details and ascertain your eligibilityStep 5 – Send your Application on a plain paper along with your recent CV and submit it to the following on or before 30May 2018:Direct Link - http://archive.mu.ac.in/arts/social_science/eco/Advertisement.PDF Senior Fellow – Undisclosed NumberFellow – Undisclosed Numberproject level Co-coordinators – 2 PostsAgricultural Scientist – 8 PostsSocial worker – 8 PostsEconomist– 8 PostsTrainer– 8 PostsGroup Coordinator– 8 PostsAssistant coordinator – 2 Posts