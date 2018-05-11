GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mumbai University Recruitment 2018: 44+ Social Worker, Agricultural Scientist & Other Posts, Apply Before 30th May 2018

Proficiency in Marathi language is a must for all the aspirants willing to apply for over 44 posts in the in the Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 11, 2018, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai University Recruitment 2018: 44+ Social Worker, Agricultural Scientist & Other Posts, Apply Before 30th May 2018
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo Getty Images)
Mumbai University Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 44+ vacancies for different posts in the Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy has been released by the varsity on its official website – mu.ac.in. The University of Mumbai aims to engage candidates on purely contractual basis for Gosikhurd and Lower Wardha Irrigation projects. Proficiency in Marathi language is a must. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their application on or before 30th May 2018.

How to apply for Mumbai University Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://mu.ac.in

Step 2 – Click on Careers section

Step 3 – Click on Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy (Autonomous), University of Mumbai: Applications invited for various posts

Step 4 – Download the pdf and take a printout to understand job details and ascertain your eligibility

Step 5 – Send your Application on a plain paper along with your recent CV and submit it to the following on or before 30th May 2018:

‘Director, Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy (autonomous), University of Mumbai, Ranade Bhavan, 3rd Floor, Vidyanagari Campus, Mumbai – 400098’

Direct Link - http://archive.mu.ac.in/arts/social_science/eco/Advertisement.PDF

Mumbai University Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Senior Fellow – Undisclosed Number

Fellow – Undisclosed Number

project level Co-coordinators – 2 Posts

Agricultural Scientist – 8 Posts

Social worker – 8 Posts

Economist– 8 Posts

Trainer– 8 Posts

Group Coordinator– 8 Posts

Assistant coordinator – 2 Posts

 

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You