Mumbai University Recruitment 2018: 44+ Social Worker, Agricultural Scientist & Other Posts, Apply Before 30th May 2018
Proficiency in Marathi language is a must for all the aspirants willing to apply for over 44 posts in the in the Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy.
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo Getty Images)
Mumbai University Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 44+ vacancies for different posts in the Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy has been released by the varsity on its official website – mu.ac.in. The University of Mumbai aims to engage candidates on purely contractual basis for Gosikhurd and Lower Wardha Irrigation projects. Proficiency in Marathi language is a must. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their application on or before 30th May 2018.
How to apply for Mumbai University Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://mu.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on Careers section
Step 3 – Click on Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy (Autonomous), University of Mumbai: Applications invited for various posts
Step 4 – Download the pdf and take a printout to understand job details and ascertain your eligibility
Step 5 – Send your Application on a plain paper along with your recent CV and submit it to the following on or before 30th May 2018:
‘Director, Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy (autonomous), University of Mumbai, Ranade Bhavan, 3rd Floor, Vidyanagari Campus, Mumbai – 400098’
Direct Link - http://archive.mu.ac.in/arts/social_science/eco/Advertisement.PDF
Mumbai University Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Senior Fellow – Undisclosed Number
Fellow – Undisclosed Number
project level Co-coordinators – 2 Posts
Agricultural Scientist – 8 Posts
Social worker – 8 Posts
Economist– 8 Posts
Trainer– 8 Posts
Group Coordinator– 8 Posts
Assistant coordinator – 2 Posts
