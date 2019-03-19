LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mumbai University Reschedules 76 Exams as Dates Clash with Lok Sabha Polls

The last two phases of Lok Sabha polls in the state will be held on April 23 and 29, and exams scheduled on and around these dates have been postponed to avoid inconvenience to students.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo Getty Images)
Mumbai: The Mumbai University on Tuesday announced rescheduling of 76 exam papers due to overlapping of Lok Sabha poll dates in the Mumbai region.

The last two phases of Lok Sabha polls in the state will be held on April 23 and 29, and exams scheduled on and around these dates have been postponed to avoid inconvenience to students, an MU statement said.

These comprise 30 papers of Commerce and Management, 17 Science and Technology papers as well as 29 papers of Interdisciplinary faculty.

Fresh dates for the examinations will be announced on the varsity's portal, the statement added.

"Dates of some examinations are clashing with the Lok Sabha election dates, so some examination dates are postponed and some are rescheduled. The university has tried to make minimum changes. Students should take note of the changes," Dr Vinod Patil, Director, Examination and Evaluation Board said.
