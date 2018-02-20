English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai University TY B.Com 5th, 6th Semester Exams Results declared at mu.ac.in, Check Now!
The varsity has released the exam results of 3-year Integrated Bachelors of Commerce (TY BCom) Semester 5 and Semester 6 (75:25) CBSGS (Credit Based Semester Grading System) Exam 2017.
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo by Marka/UIG via Getty Images)
Mumbai University TY B.Com 5th, 6th Semester Exams Results 2017 have been declared by the Mumbai University on its official website – mu.ac.in.
The varsity has released the exam results of 3-year Integrated Bachelors of Commerce (TY BCom) Semester 5 and Semester 6 (75:25) CBSGS (Credit Based Semester Grading System) Exam 2017. The official website is extremely sluggish however the results’ pages/pdf do open after a wait of 2-3 minutes. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check Mumbai University TY B.Com 5th, 6th Semester Exams Results 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mu.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Exams & Results’ tab on the homepage
Step 3 – Click on Results tab
Click on the Stream viz Commerce and click on the result url
Step 4 – Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Search
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://mu.ac.in/portal/results/
As per the results of last year, approximately 79,823 candidates had appeared in the TY BCom exams out of 65,992 candidates were from semester 6 and 13,831 from semester 5. The total pass percentage for semester 6 was noted as 65.56% while for semester 5 was 60.92%.
Mumbai University has until now declared 205 results out of a total of 402. The varsity had also released the results of TY B.Sc yesterday and the same is available under Science stream.
