Mumbai University TYBA Results Declared at mu.ac.in, Check Now!

Mumbai University TYBA Semester 5 Exam Results have been released by the University of Mumbai on its official website – mu.ac.in . The varsity had conducted the Fifth Semester exams for Three Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) programme in the month of November 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now check their results online by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mu.ac.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Exams & Results’ tab given on the homepageStep 3 – Click on ‘Alternative link for Mumbai University Results’ tabStep 4 – At the end of the page, click on ‘T.Y.B.A. (SEM.-V) CBSGS (75:25)’ Step 5 – CTFRL+F with your Seat number and searchStep 6 – Download your result page and take a printout for further referenceThe results of B.E. (Biomedical Engineering) (SEM VII) (CBGS), Bachelor Of Commerce (Financial Markets) (SEM.VI) (CBSGS)(75:25) and First Year Engineering Semester Ii (Credit Based Grading System) have also been declared. All results can be checked at the below mentioned url: