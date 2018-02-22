English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mumbai University TYBA Results Declared at mu.ac.in, Check Now!
The varsity had conducted the fifth semester exams for Three Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) programme in the month of November 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now check their results on mu.ac.in.
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo by Marka/UIG via Getty Images)
Mumbai University TYBA Semester 5 Exam Results have been released by the University of Mumbai on its official website – mu.ac.in. The varsity had conducted the Fifth Semester exams for Three Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) programme in the month of November 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now check their results online by following the instructions given below:
How to check Mumbai University TYBA Semester 5 Exam Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mu.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Exams & Results’ tab given on the homepage
Step 3 – Click on ‘Alternative link for Mumbai University Results’ tab
Step 4 – At the end of the page, click on ‘T.Y.B.A. (SEM.-V) CBSGS (75:25)’
Step 5 – CTFRL+F with your Seat number and search
Step 6 – Download your result page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.mumresults.in/A0135.pdf
The results of B.E. (Biomedical Engineering) (SEM VII) (CBGS), Bachelor Of Commerce (Financial Markets) (SEM.VI) (CBSGS)(75:25) and First Year Engineering Semester Ii (Credit Based Grading System) have also been declared. All results can be checked at the below mentioned url:
http://www.mumresults.in/
