English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mumbai University TYBCom Results 2018 Declared at mu.ac.in
The University of Mumbai announced Third Year BCom Result 2018 for 6th semester on its official website - mu.ac.in.
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo Getty Images)
Mumbai University Third Year BCom Result 2018 for 6th semester has been released by the University of Mumbai on its official website - mu.ac.in.
The number of students who had registered for 3rd Year BCom Semester 6 examination was 74863, out of which, 73813 had appeared for the examination.
Although the results have been declared and the same was tweeted by Maharashtra Education Minister
Vinod Tawde on Sunday, however, the official website is not responding at the moment.
Candidates who had appeared in 3rd year BCom Semester 6 must keep a close tab on the official website to check their results.
‘They are not available on MU site yet’ stated a candidate who was quick to point out to Mr. Tawde that the website was down.
Candidates awaiting result took to twitter to express inconvenience.
‘काय नुसती भंकस चाललीये! तुम्ही बोलता रिझल्ट declare झाला. Website वर कसलाही उल्लेख नाही आहे. जरा बघून tweet करावे!’ added a twitter user.
While another user resorted to humor and tweeted, ‘Students k jazbaato se khelne waalo janta maaf nahi karegy*
Another user asked Minister to share the link, ‘Sir kya harassment hai phele late result uspe galat news daal rahe hai . agar laga hai result plz link share ko saat me’
Also Watch
The number of students who had registered for 3rd Year BCom Semester 6 examination was 74863, out of which, 73813 had appeared for the examination.
Although the results have been declared and the same was tweeted by Maharashtra Education Minister
Vinod Tawde on Sunday, however, the official website is not responding at the moment.
Candidates who had appeared in 3rd year BCom Semester 6 must keep a close tab on the official website to check their results.
The results of Mumbai University https://t.co/jLFpKdQfQ3 is now out. Timely declaration of results truly benefit the students and help regulate the academic calendars in an effective manner throughout the year.
— Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) July 8, 2018
‘They are not available on MU site yet’ stated a candidate who was quick to point out to Mr. Tawde that the website was down.
They are not available on MU site yet.
— Priyanka Sonawane (@PriynkaSonawane) July 8, 2018
Candidates awaiting result took to twitter to express inconvenience.
‘काय नुसती भंकस चाललीये! तुम्ही बोलता रिझल्ट declare झाला. Website वर कसलाही उल्लेख नाही आहे. जरा बघून tweet करावे!’ added a twitter user.
काय नुसती भंकस चाललीये! तुम्ही बोलता रिझल्ट declare झाला. Website वर कसलाही उल्लेख नाही आहे. जरा बघून tweet करावे!
— Nitanshu Kargutkar (@nitanshu1) July 8, 2018
While another user resorted to humor and tweeted, ‘Students k jazbaato se khelne waalo janta maaf nahi karegy*
Another user asked Minister to share the link, ‘Sir kya harassment hai phele late result uspe galat news daal rahe hai . agar laga hai result plz link share ko saat me’
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Spanish Football Federation Names Luis Enrique as National Team Coach
- Deepika Padukone Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Her Latest Instagram Post; See Pic
- This Selfie of Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan is Breaking the Internet
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos