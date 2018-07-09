GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mumbai University TYBCom Results 2018 Declared at mu.ac.in

The University of Mumbai announced Third Year BCom Result 2018 for 6th semester on its official website - mu.ac.in.

Updated:July 9, 2018, 7:16 PM IST
File photo of Mumbai University. (Photo Getty Images)
Mumbai University Third Year BCom Result 2018 for 6th semester has been released by the University of Mumbai on its official website - mu.ac.in.

The number of students who had registered for 3rd Year BCom Semester 6 examination was 74863, out of which, 73813 had appeared for the examination.

Although the results have been declared and the same was tweeted by Maharashtra Education Minister
Vinod Tawde on Sunday, however, the official website is not responding at the moment.

Candidates who had appeared in 3rd year BCom Semester 6 must keep a close tab on the official website to check their results.

‘They are not available on MU site yet’ stated a candidate who was quick to point out to Mr. Tawde that the website was down.





Candidates awaiting result took to twitter to express inconvenience.
‘काय नुसती भंकस चाललीये! तुम्ही बोलता रिझल्ट declare झाला. Website वर कसलाही उल्लेख नाही आहे. जरा बघून tweet करावे!’ added a twitter user.



While another user resorted to humor and tweeted, ‘Students k jazbaato se khelne waalo janta maaf nahi karegy*

Another user asked Minister to share the link, ‘Sir kya harassment hai phele late result uspe galat news daal rahe hai . agar laga hai result plz link share ko saat me’

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
