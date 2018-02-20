GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mumbai University TYBSc Sem V Results Declared at mu.ac.in, Check Now!

The varsity has announced the results of candidates studying in the Final Year of Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc – IT).

Contributor Content

Updated:February 20, 2018, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai University TYBSc Sem V Results Declared at mu.ac.in, Check Now!
Picture for Representation.
Mumbai University TYBSc Semester V Exam Results 2018 have been declared by the Mumbai University, Maharashtra, on it official website – mu.ac.in.

The varsity has announced the results of candidates studying in the Final Year of Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc – IT). The MU TYBSc Semester V Exams were conducted in the months of November and December 2017, in which 18535 candidates had enrolled, out of which 18140 had appeared.

As per the exam results, the total pass percentage stands at 51.16% as 8503 candidates have been reportedly failed in the examination and results of 377 candidates have been kept on reserve. Candidates who had appeared for the Third Year Semester 5 Examination of B.Sc can follow the steps below and check their result now:

How to check Mumbai University TYBSc Semester V Exam Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mu.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Exams & Results’ tab on the homepage
Step 3 – Click on Results tab
Click on the Stream viz Science and choose the semester url
Step 4 – Enter your Hall Ticket Number and click on Go
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - mu.ac.in/portal/results/

Mumbai University has declared 198 results out of a total of 402.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You