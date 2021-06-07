Stepping Out in Mumbai Today? Here's What's Open & What's Shut in the Financial Capital

The fresh guidelines for ‘break the chain’ will come into implementation from Monday across Maharashtra. If you plan to step out in Mumbai today, here’s a quick lowdown of what’s opening and what will remain shut in the financial capital.

All malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut in Mumbai. But if you are missing dining out in your favourite restaurant, you may get lucky as dining facility is allowed with 50% capacity in all Mumbai restaurants till 4pm only on weekdays.

This means while you may plan breakfast, brunch and lunch at your favourite eatery, planning dinners in restaurants is still not allowed. Also, no dining out plans on weekends. But please remember, you can order from your favourite restaurants for home delivery at any time of the seven days.

As the monsoon is to arrive in Mumbai, you can also step out for your monsoon shopping. Shops selling non-essential items will now be open on all weekdays from morning till 4pm. You can also order non-essential items online.

Missed on your beauty regimen? Parlours, spas and salons will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity from today. But you will have to go with prior appointment only. Also there might be a bit of inconvenience as these establishments will not be allowed to use the air conditioning system.

Outdoor sports activities will be allowed from 5am to 9 am and from 6 pm to 9 pm. Want to go walking, jogging, cycling? All the public places, tourist destinations, open grounds will be open from 5 am to 9 am.

Medical stores and chemist shops will be open for 24 hours, as was the case previously.

BEST buses will run with hundred percent capacity but no standing passengers will be allowed.

If you are wondering whether you will be able to take the local train, then no. You will still have to wait for some more time to use Mumbai’s lifeline. Only medical staffers and those working for essential services are currently allowed to take the local train.

Shooting will be allowed in a bubble. No movement will be allowed after 5 p.m. Social cultural entertainment gatherings will be allowed at 50% capacity and only till 4 p.m. on all weekdays.

Private offices will be allowed to remain open till 4 p.m. only will be 50% attendance in government and private offices. The previous restrictions for marriages and funerals continues. Not more than 50 persons allowed for marriages and not more than 20 at funerals.

Cargo movement is allowed but with only three persons at the most. Construction activities will be allowed to continue, but only with on-site labour. Otherwise labourers will have to leave by 4 pm.

There will be ‘jamav bandi’ ie no more than five people can gather till 5 pm and ‘sanchar bandi’ ie curfew thereafter.

