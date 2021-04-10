Mumbai Vaccination Centre Turns Away 80-year-old, Says 'We Have Run Out of Vaccination'

Amid an ongoing debate on vaccine shortage in Maharashtra, an 80-year-old woman named Jayashree Mankame from Jogeshwari said she was turned away from the Nesco centre, Mumbai, saying they had run out of vaccines.

According to a report by the Times of India, the woman said, she was afraid of taking the vaccine initially, “but now that many people have taken it, I have the confidence that it will not do any harm,” she said. “We hope the government provides doses soon,” she added.

This comes a day after the civic body announced that all private Covid-19 vaccination centres in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would remain shut till April 12.

However, the government and municipality-run hospitals will continue with the inoculation drive. The timing for these centres have also been revised in the view of weekend lockdown. The civic authority notified that people will be allowed to travel for getting vaccinated. On Saturday, vaccination will be done between 12 pm and 6 pm. On Sunday, the timing will be between 9 am and 5 pm.

So far, Maharashtra has maintained its lead in the COVID-19 vaccination drive as more than 97 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, officials said on Friday. Nearly three lakh people were administered the dose on

Friday even as the state is facing a shortage of vaccines. The state had nearly 10 lakh doses in its stock on

Friday, PTI reported. A total of 4.59 lakh doses were received from the Centre during the day, the statement said.

