Mumbai Vaccination Scam: Accused Doctor Seeks Pre-arrest Bail

An anticipatory bail application was fielded before a court by one of the accused involved in cheating people of a Kandivali-based housing society at a COVID-19 vaccination camp.

In a pre-arrest bail plea moved before the Dindoshi sessions court, Dr Manish Tripathi has stated that the main accused in the case is Shivam Hospital. The Mumbai police are trying to protect the powerful and politically well-connected owners of the hospital, stated the plea, moved through lawyer Adil Khatri.

The plea further stated that the accused had cooperated during the investigation and had given his statement on June 15. In a complaint to the police, the housing society had alleged that it was apparently cheated by some persons, who had organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp for its members by claiming to represent a private hospital. The residents also expressed fear that the vaccine administered could be spurious.

The court will hear the matter on June 25.

first published:June 22, 2021, 23:28 IST